Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey ‘scared’ Martha Stewart with his method acting while filming commercial

Stewart starred with the Oscar-winner in a Super Bowl ad this year

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father Video

Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father

The Academy Award-winning actor provides insight into his book ‘Greenlights,’ on the ‘Brian Kilmeade Radio Show.’

Martha Stewart wasn’t prepared for Matthew McConaughey’s intensity for his role in the Super Bowl commercial they appeared in together.

In a conversation with Kate Hudson on "The Martha Stewart Podcast," Stewart said, "He got me scared actually… Oh my God, yeah, he scared me."

McConaughey and Stewart appeared in an Uber Eats commercial that aired during the game, and the Oscar-winner played multiple characters in the full version.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY’S BLUNT ADVICE TO TEENAGE SON AS HE BEGINS ACTING CAREER

Side by side photos of Martha Stewart and Matthew McConaughey

Martha Stewart joked that Matthew McConaughey's method acting techniques "scared" her. (Dominik Bindl/Amy E. Price)

They shared a scene where they both played executives in a boardroom. 

"He is a method actor," she explained. "He had to play 10 characters, and he got into each character, and it takes him about 15 minutes."

Hudson, who co-starred with McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Fool’s Gold," noted that "he’d make weird sounds" and "does crazy things."

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of "Fool's Gold."

Kate Hudson agreed with Stewart that McConaughey's process can be a little strange. (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stewart agreed, saying "He's grunting and breathing and jumping," adding, "that scared me."

They both laughed it off, and Hudson said, "You get used to it… after the first couple weeks."

"You probably just wanted to tell him to shut the hell up," Stewart joked.

Matthew McConaughey as Ben directs Kate Hudson as Andie in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" on the back of a motorcycle

Hudson and McConaughey starred together in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." (©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Almost Famous" star replied, "You just wait. It's like his warm up."

She went on to say they have "so much fun" working together.

"McConaughey is one of the most fun people to work with for me because, energetically, we're both very competitive. And so we have this thing when we're working together that's really fun."

Matthew McConaughey in a leather jacket smiles and holds a microphone and looks at Kate Hudson in a pink shirt with a red tank top who's holding Matthew's shoulder and laughing

Hudson said she loves working with her "Fool's Gold" co-star. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hudson said they’re both "flirtatious" and Stewart agreed, saying, "Boy he’s fabulous."

The 45-year-old is currently appearing in "Running Point" on Netflix, while McConaughey is returning to his first major acting role in six years with the drama "The Rivals of Amziah King."

Trending