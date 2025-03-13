Matthew McConaughey ‘scared’ Martha Stewart with his method acting while filming commercial

Martha Stewart wasn’t prepared for Matthew McConaughey’s intensity for his role in the Super Bowl commercial they appeared in together.

In a conversation with Kate Hudson on "The Martha Stewart Podcast," Stewart said, "He got me scared actually… Oh my God, yeah, he scared me."

McConaughey and Stewart appeared in an Uber Eats commercial that aired during the game, and the Oscar-winner played multiple characters in the full version.

They shared a scene where they both played executives in a boardroom.

"He is a method actor," she explained. "He had to play 10 characters, and he got into each character, and it takes him about 15 minutes."

Hudson, who co-starred with McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Fool’s Gold," noted that "he’d make weird sounds" and "does crazy things."

Stewart agreed, saying "He's grunting and breathing and jumping," adding, "that scared me."

They both laughed it off, and Hudson said, "You get used to it… after the first couple weeks."

"You probably just wanted to tell him to shut the hell up," Stewart joked.

The "Almost Famous" star replied, "You just wait. It's like his warm up."

She went on to say they have "so much fun" working together.

"McConaughey is one of the most fun people to work with for me because, energetically, we're both very competitive. And so we have this thing when we're working together that's really fun."

Hudson said they’re both "flirtatious" and Stewart agreed, saying, "Boy he’s fabulous."

The 45-year-old is currently appearing in "Running Point" on Netflix, while McConaughey is returning to his first major acting role in six years with the drama "The Rivals of Amziah King."