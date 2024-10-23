Actor, Texas fan Matthew McConaughey rips Longhorns supporters for tossing trash during loss to Georgia

Georgia entered last weekend's clash with then-No. 1 Texas as an underdog. But the Bulldogs proved they are still contenders, defeating the Longhorns, 30-15, in Austin.

Referees threw a penalty flag that temporarily negated an interception that was run back for a Texas touchdown late in the third quarter. Boos quickly rained down from spectators inside Texas' Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium, and some fans threw water bottles and other trash on the north end of the field.

The game was briefly delayed to give stadium personnel time to clean up.

Earlier this week, A-list actor and Texas alum Matthew McConaughey released a statement about the fan's reaction to the call, describing the littering as a "bogey move."

"First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let's continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn't get the W, you created a measurable home-field advantage," McConaughey wrote.

"But let's get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we're better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class. So, going forward, let's clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that."

Before play resumed, officials decided to pick up the flag and announced there was no foul for pass interference against Texas.

The university denounced the fan's actions.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated," a joint statement from Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte stated. "We are committed to fostering a positive environment for all participants, teams, officials and fans, and we will take steps to ensure that this type of behavior does not happen again."

The Southeastern Conference agreed with the referee's decision to overturn their initial call.

"The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference," the conference's statement said.

The SEC later announced Texas was fined $250,000, saying the game interruption violated its sportsmanship, game management and alcohol policies.

"While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time," the conference said.

Texas will also have to work to identify and suspend fans who were responsible for tossing debris on the field. The university's alcohol policies will also be reviewed.

"The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies, and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."

The win over Texas improved Georgia's record to 6-1. The Bulldogs jumped to the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25, while Texas dropped to the fifth spot. The Longhorns are scheduled to play Vanderbilt in Nashville Oct. 26.

