Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen in new memoir: report

Matthew McConaughey opened up about his life experiences like never before in his new memoir “Greenlights” released on Tuesday.

McConaughey, 50, categorized events in his life as green lights, yellow lights and red lights — moments that accelerated him, made him pause, or were low points, respectively.

Among those stories, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor included two mentions of sexual abuse as a teen at the start of his book.

The first incident occured when he was 15 years old and the second occurred when he was 18, although he stated he “never felt like a victim.”

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” McConaughey wrote, per People.

The Texas native added: “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

McConaughey also wrote about a time he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

The actor didn’t go into detail about the sexual abuse, but rather said, “I’ve never felt like a victim.”

“I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” McConaughey stated.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.