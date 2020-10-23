Expand / Collapse search
Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen in new memoir: report

The actor got candid about the highs and lows of his life in his book, 'Greenlights'

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Matthew McConaughey opened up about his life experiences like never before in his new memoir “Greenlights” released on Tuesday.

McConaughey, 50, categorized events in his life as green lights, yellow lights and red lights — moments that accelerated him, made him pause, or were low points, respectively.

Among those stories, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor included two mentions of sexual abuse as a teen at the start of his book.

The first incident occured when he was 15 years old and the second occurred when he was 18, although he stated he “never felt like a victim.”

Matthew McConaughey discussed sexual abuse he experienced as a teen in his new memoir.

Matthew McConaughey discussed sexual abuse he experienced as a teen in his new memoir. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” McConaughey wrote, per People

The Texas native added: “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

McConaughey also wrote about a time he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

Matthew McConaughey says he never felt like a victim despite experiencing sexual assault.

Matthew McConaughey says he never felt like a victim despite experiencing sexual assault. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The actor didn’t go into detail about the sexual abuse, but rather said, “I’ve never felt like a victim.” 

“I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” McConaughey stated.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

