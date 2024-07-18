Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey both skip deodorant, prefer to go 'au naturale,' actress confirms

Kate Hudson is getting real about her hygiene habits.

During a recent interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Hudson responded to a question asking whether there was any truth to the rumors that she had to convince her co-star Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while working together.

"No! No, he doesn’t wear deodorant," Hudson revealed, before admitting, "And by the way, I don’t either."

She further admitted to having to search for deodorant backstage with fellow guest, Brad Goreski, to put on before the start of the show.

The rumor stems from the set of the 2008 movie, "Fool's Gold," in which the two starred as a former couple who reunite when McConaughey's character finds a clue that brings him one step closer to finding hidden treasure.

"My thing was that I could smell him from a mile [away] because we were so close. We’re au naturale," she told Andy Cohen.

Hudson's admission was met with laughter from, Cohen, Goreski and the crowd, with the host saying he would "expect nothing less" from the two actors.

McConaughey has spoken about his choice not to apply antiperspirant before, telling Playboy in 2008 he "just never wore it."

"She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, 'Would you please put this on?'" he told the outlet about filming with Hudson. "I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant. The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'"

The "Almost Famous" star is not the only one of McConaughey's former co-stars to comment on his decision not to wear deodorant. In a 2021 interview with SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," his "Tropic Thunder" co-star Yvette Nicole Brown shared that "he smells delicious."

"I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought is, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right,'" she said. "He did not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him, and it's not musty or crazy."

Hudson is currently promoting her debut album, "Glorious," which was released in May 2024. The actress had teased her singing voice on social media and on episodes of "Glee" for years before deciding to release her own music.

When speaking to Vogue in May 2024, Hudson admitted she was scared to put herself out there musically, due to what others may think.

"For so many years, it was like, ‘You don’t break what’s not broken,’" she told the outlet. "If you had success in one area of the arts, then you shouldn’t be venturing into another area. A part of me never really understood that."

She continued: "I think a lot of artists are drawn to, and want to operate in, different modalities, but the only reason we don’t pursue the things we love is because we’re afraid of what people think, which goes against what it is to make art anyway. If we always worried about what people thought, then a lot of the things we love would’ve never been made."