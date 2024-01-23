Matthew McConaughey isn't 'pulling the parachute' on marriage when he has a disagreement with wife Camila

When things aren't alright, alright, alright between Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, the famous Texan knows it's not time to panic.

The couple will appear on "Your Mama's Kitchen" podcast on Wednesday, and in a preview clip obtained by People magazine, the "True Detective" star told host Michelle Norris that food can often mitigate marital clashes with his wife.

"In the middle of that disagreement, if I was to say, [be] the cook that night, and I was doing my steak sushi, if I'm gonna give you — slice you off another bite, and then go serve you, there's an invisible dissipation to the disagreement that happens in my service to her. That I handed her a gift. Of something that we were already really enjoying. That I continued," he explained.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY POSES WITH LOOKALIKE SONS IN RARE FAMILY PHOTOS SHARED BY CAMILA ALVES

Just because there was a disagreement doesn't mean the meal is over, McConaughey emphasized, adding the couple won't "quit serving" each other, both literally and metaphorically.

"I don't make my tea as good as you. But the fact that you make my tea and serve me my tea in the morning makes me go: ‘It just tastes better,'" he continued. "Even if you and I are in a disagreement, the fact that you still make my tea in the morning and serving my tea…It's the difference between being married and dating."

"Yeah. Trust me, ladies, some mornings I do not want to serve that tea," Alves admitted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But she still will make it for me anyway!" McCounaghey added.

"[When you're] dating somebody and suddenly you get in disagreement, you're like, ‘Uh oh, this is a sign of things to come. Better get out now.’ But you're married and you disagree and you're like, ‘I'm not pulling the parachute. This is part of it. I'm going to work through this. I'm still gonna serve my man his tea. I'm still gonna serve my lady her steak sushi because I know she loves it.' Even though we may be in a disagreement," he reasoned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sweet food can deescalate some things," the Academy Award-winning actor mentioned earlier in the conversation. "Even if it's a nice piece of chocolate or some ice cream," McCoughney shared, admitting he doesn't often indulge in sweets.

"Maybe that's why that milkshake on Sunday night…meant so much," he said to Alves, seemingly referencing a recent incident. "It was the grace part. You and I have started out certain dinners where we were getting along great, maybe the food was tasting great, and the conversation maybe turned - took a bend in the road - where all of a sudden we were butting heads on something," McConaughey suggested.

"That never happens," Alves joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McConaughey and Alves have been married since 2012. They share three children, sons Levi and Lingston and daughter Vida.