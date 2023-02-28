Matthew McConaughey poses with lookalike sons in rare family photo shared by Camila Alves

He is a man of many talents – including being a hairstylist to his young son.

Matthew McConaughey was photographed cutting his son Livingston's hair in a new Instagram photo shared by his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

In the shot, McConaughey can be seen hard at work chopping the locks off his youngest child's head, using appropriate barber scissors while Livingston, 10, sits in a salon chair.

The couple's eldest child, Levi, 14, who is the spitting image of his father, looks on while his father gets to work.

"Then this happened," the Brazilian model captioned the photo, with a chunk of Livingston's blonde highlighted locks on the floor.

McConaughey and his wife have been married since 2012. They also share daughter Vida, 13, together.

The couple rarely speak about or post their children, choosing to raise their family in Texas, away from the limelight.

Last year, Alves McConaughey told Fox News Digital that living in Texas was a great experience for her family.

"It’s been great," she shared. "It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers. For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition."

In 2020, McConaughey expanded on what being a parent looks like for him, telling Town & Country, "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.’"

In July, Alves McConaughey spoke of the challenges of parenting as her children get older.

"You know, it's interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers ... it's almost like you need more energy," she told US Weekly.

"You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It's like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they're going to navigate their lives. So I think that ... for me, it's more challenging in a good way."

Just weeks ago, the couple celebrated Vida's 13th birthday, with a special guest from close family friend Woody Harrelson.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Alves McConaughey joked beneath a photo of her daughter in front of a cake, as Harrelson looks on, perplexed.

Although they do not speak of their own children frequently, the couple is incredibly philanthropic, often doing advocacy work for children. They founded the just keep livin' Foundation, which is "dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actor has also been incredibly outspoken in his hometown community of Uvalde, Texas, advocating for gun reform after the horrific school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.