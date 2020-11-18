Matthew McConaughey 'could be' interested in a future run for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey may someday step into the political arena.

The 51-year-old actor recently appeared on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" and was asked about his potential political aspirations.

During the radio interview, Hewitt suggested that McConaughey is publicly perceived as "center-right" politically, which could someday land him in the hot seat for a run for the office of governor in his home state of Texas.

"Are you ever going to run for anything?" the host asked.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me," the actor responded. "It would be up to the people more than it would me."

He explained further: "I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

As for what policies he wishes both Democrats and Republicans could rally behind, McConaughey said he's interested in getting "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again."

The star said that both sides of the aisle have lost "trust" in one another, which leads "to us not [having] trust in ourselves," which, he said, could eventually lead to "anarchy."

"So I’m all for the individual, and I think ... to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say how can I be a little bit better today? How can I, how can this selfish decision I want to make for myself correlate and also be the decision that’s best for the most amount of people?" he continued.

"There is a place where that decision lives all the time. It’s hard to get to, but there is a place to make the decision that’s best for ourself, but also be considerate of what that decision is for the most amount of people."

The Oscar-winner said that now that the election's over, "we’ve got to stabilize" before we can figure out "how we’re marching out of this together forward."