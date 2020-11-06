Matthew McConaughey reveals why he's never shared details of his sexual abuse: Nothing 'constructive'

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his past.

In his memoir published last month, the 51-year-old actor reveals he suffered sexual abuse twice in his youth, once when he was 15 and again when he was 18.

The mentions of the abuse are brief and without much detail and he also insists he "never felt like a victim."

Now, during an appearance on the "Tamron Hall" show, the Oscar winner has explained why he didn't further detail the abusive encounters.

"Ultimately, there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details," he said.

"I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism," said the "Dallas Buyers Club" star, per E! News. "They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline."

McConaughey reiterated that he never "felt like a victim" of sexual abuse.

"Was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn't mean that I've carried on through my life the feeling of, 'Oh, I was victimized,' or, 'Oh, I was a victim,' or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse," he said.

The actor added that had the abusive encounters occurred when he was younger, he "would've been more confused."

"When they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it's supposed to be," McConaughey shared. "So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work."

In 2012, McConaughey married model Camila Alves, with whom he shares three kids: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7.

The actor's relationship with Alves, 38, came about when the star took a step back to reexamine his love life.

"It was a time, and I think we've all been through it, where I was looking for the one. I was looking for it," he recalled. "At every red light, at every party, at the produce section ... all of a sudden, you do go, ‘Well, wait a minute, who am I? I'm trying. I am too impressed, I'm not involved, I'm not secure enough to be in my own space.' And so when I quit looking and trying, that's when she showed up."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.