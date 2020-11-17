Matthew McConaughey responds to Kate Hudson's comments about their awkward on-screen kisses

The tables have turned, and now Matthew McConaughey is spilling details about his former on-screen romances with co-star Kate Hudson.

Fans may remember just last month, Hudson, 41, got candid about their chemistry on set while chatting with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. The actresses discussed their best and worst on-screen kisses, and unfortunately, Hudson chalked up her experiences with McConaughey to not being the best.

In a new interview, McConaughey tells Yahoo! Entertainment that Hudson wasn't wrong when recalling the "snot" dripping from his nose during a scene in the 2008 romantic comedy "Fools Gold."

“It’s like, ‘OK, here's the scene: You’ve just jumped from the helicopter. You’re in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on action, go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air,” McConaughey said. “You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and [go] into an embrace.”

McConaughey said there was "a lot of salt water and snot" involved. He remembered thinking, "OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?"

Speaking about the crew's reaction, McConaughey continued: “[They’re] like, No, we better do another take.' So there were always, like, elements that made it harder… We never got to have our nice romantic kiss, yeah.”

Although, fortunately for McConaughey, Hudson admitted to Paltrow that she and McConaughey's on-camera romance scenes have involved disruptions due to not-so-ideal circumstances. The two actors also starred in "How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days" together.

"The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just... like when we were kissing in the end of 'Fool's Gold,' we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash," she told Paltrow. "He just had snot all over his face."

Paltrow shared some acting experiences of her own. She revealed that kissing her “Iron Man” co-star Robert Downey Jr. felt more like kissing a family member.

"Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" the mother of two said. "This is literally like kissing my brother."

Hudson did admit, however, that she had a "good" experience locking lips with her “Almost Famous” co-star Billy Crudup, but it ultimately didn't make the cut.

McConaughey has been busy doing rounds of press for his latest memoir, "Greenlights," in which he dished on his childhood, fame and family. He's currently married to Camila Alves, whom he often gushes about in interviews.

When speaking about the book on “Good Morning America,” he recalled meeting eyes with his now-wife for the first time.

"I can't say I knew she was the one," McConaughey told the outlet. "I will say this, she was moving to my right-to-left across a room, and it did not look like she was walking, meaning her head was not bobbing. She was more floating, and I did not say, 'who is that?' – I said, 'what is that?'"

McConaughey and Alves have three children – Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7.