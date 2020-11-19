Matthew McConaughey discusses his confusion with politics: 'What is its purpose?'

Matthew McConaughey says he's just as confused about politics as the rest of the world these days.

The award-winning actor, 51, appeared on Fox News Radio's "Brian Kilmeade Show" to discuss his new memoir, "Greenlights." He also answered the question so many have recently been asking: Is the actor willing to go into politics?

"Look, I've got questions about politics. Politics is at a real crossroads where for whatever side or wherever you were on this year's election or the election four years ago, politics has sort of some explaining to do," McConaughey told Kilmeade.

The Oscar winner, who earlier this week said he "could be" interested in running for mayor in Texas, admitted to Kilmeade he'd never bring that idea to fruition unless he gets a better understanding of just what politics is.

"I think a lot of people are going, 'It's a time to redefine, to redeclare what politics is. What is the purpose of politics?' That's a real question that I think politicians and politics needs to answer. What is its purpose? I want to know that answer and understand that answer first before I would really sort of be interested in hopping in politics," he said.

McConaughey also touched on the so-called "cancel culture," which has been a critical issue in the entertainment industry in recent years. Kilmeade referenced Jimmy Kimmel's summer controversy as an example, in which the late-night host apologized for using the N-word while impersonating Snoop Dogg in the '90s.

The actor claimed "cancelling via affilitations" and making "condemnations without conversations" began a long time ago. He said he believes there needs to be some "room for forgiveness."

"Right now we are invalidating people, illegitimizing people...because of an affiliation they may have or a picture that they may have of them shaking a dog on a hand with somebody we don't agree with politically or denominationally," McConaughey said, adding, "a lot of that is going too far."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star added that it's "more of a challenge" than ever before to meet someone "in the middle."

"Everyone's tethered. Everyone's so damn reactionary. We got a liberal left way off the rails on the left. We've got a far, far right that's off the rails on the right I believe," McConaughey said. "And it's not new to this year but it sure bubbled over a lot this year and exposed itself year. People are looking for identity and purpose and they've ran to some extremes to just feel like they have some footing. I think they're having some been buyer's remorse on both sides."

In late October, McConaughey made headlines for his outlook on the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” he shared his motto: “When faced with the inevitable, get relative.”

Applying that motto to the race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, he said, “It’s not inevitable who’s going to win.”

“After that happens, whether it’s an incumbent or whether it’s Biden, after it happens is when it’s time to get constructive and not be in denial,” McConaughey stated.

McConaughey currently lives in Austin with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children — Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7.