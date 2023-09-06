Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Broderick ‘got mugged often’ as a child in New York

'Painkiller' actor grew up near Washington Square North

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Matthew Broderick revealed he was frequently attacked growing up in New York City. 

The "Wargames" actor recalled being targeted on the streets where he lived as a child, near Washington Square North, and around the Big Apple.

"I got mugged often! I’ve been mugged all through the Village, Times Square, Upper West Side," he shared on iHeart's "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

matt broderick split photo

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor Matthew Broderick recalled being targeted frequently as a child growing up in New York. (Getty Images)

"I never had any money! And people constantly wanted [to mug me]."

Broderick, 61, added that he was vulnerable to these attacks due to being a "young guy." 

"I’m talking like 12 [years old] — that’s when it happened a lot," he noted. "It was mostly other boys just being bullies and getting lunch money ... But sometimes it was somewhat scary."

The "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" star detailed a harrowing incident while he was casually skateboarding with a friend through Central Park and a "massive gang came flying out" before stealing their things. 

Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller in 1986, and at the premiere of his latest film, wearing glasses

Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller in 1986, and at the premiere of his latest film. (CBS Photo Archive/ANGELA WEISS)

"I got whacked in the head with some sort of stick!" he remembered. 

"It was not a joke. Thank God, we all survived it."

Broderick continued to share "more intimidating" attacks he experienced as a child, including being threatened to have his "head [put] through the glass" or while he was traveling on the New York trains.

"You get on the subway… somebody will sit next to you… put their arm around you rather aggressively and say, ‘What’s in your pocket?’ What’s your name?’ — just be like asking you a lot of questions," he said.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick revealed he was attacked often growing up in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

"[You’re] just waiting, praying for the train to come out of the tunnel on the platform."

Despite Broderick telling his parents about the muggings, he explained, "Back then, they weren’t as watchful as we are to our kids."

He added that a police officer would visit his school growing up and provide kids with lessons on how to handle mugging situations

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with their kids

Matthew Broderick has been married to "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker for 26 years. They share three children, James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

"He said, ‘Always bring money with you. Don't go out with no money, and immediately give it up and try to make the experience as fast as possible,’" Broderick noted. 

"‘The more time you're haggling or discussing, the more time you're in this situation, the worse.’"

Broderick has been married to "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker for 26 years. The couple shares three children, James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13.

