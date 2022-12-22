Expand / Collapse search
Ferris Bueller's wrecked 'Ferrari' sold for $337,500

Replica featured in famous crash scene

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
One of the most famous cars in Hollywood history has been sold for $337,500.

And it's not even real.

The prop Ferrari 250 GT California Spider replica is one of three that were built by Modena Designs for the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

It is the one was crashed through a glass window and into a ravine below in one of the comedy classic's most pivotal and memorable scenes.

The Ferrari replica was pushed out of a window and dropped 30 feet into a ravine.

The Ferrari replica was pushed out of a window and dropped 30 feet into a ravine. (CBS via Getty Images)

Built specifically for the stunt, it does not have an engine or drivetrain, just the fiberglass body, rolling chassis and vinyl-upholstered interior.

The car was repaired after production ended for use as a display piece and no longer shows any of the damage sustained during the 30-foot fall.

(Heritage Auctions)

It was offered for sale by Heritage Auctions and sold on Dec. 17 to an anonymous phone bidder, who has since listed it for resale at $506,250.

The famous patterned sweater vest worn by Ferris Bueller, played by Matthew Broderick, was also sold by the auction house for $143,750.

(Heritage Auctions)

Despite being non-functional, the price paid for the Ferrari was relatively high as the "hero car" from the film that was used for driving scenes was auctioned in 2020 for $396,000.

That car is powered by a Ford V8 and has been listed in the Library of Congress' National Historic Vehicle Register of significant automobiles.

If you're wondering why the producers did not use any actual Ferraris for filming, only a handful of the cars the replica was inspired by were built and are rarely sold. And while they were not worth nearly as much in 1985, the recent record price paid for one at auction topped $18 million.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.