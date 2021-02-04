Jane Seymour says she was mugged in broad daylight in her early 20s, nearly arrested

Jane Seymour revealed she was mugged in broad daylight in her early 20s when she arrived in the U.S. for the first time to film a James Bond film.

"I went to New Orleans to do the James Bond film when I was 20 or 21, and I was mugged actually," the British actress told Susannah Constantine for the podcast "My Wardrobe Malfunction" on Thursday.

"I was mugged at four o’clock in the afternoon on Bourbon Street," added the 69-year-old.

But Seymour’s troubles didn’t end there.

The actress also said she was later nearly arrested when she tried to fly from Atlanta to Jamaica to shoot scenes for 1973’s "Live and Let Die" alongside Roger Moore as the British spy.

"When I tried to go to Jamaica they stopped me in Atlanta and told me I didn’t have the right visa for America, for transit, but I did have a visa that would allow me to go out and work, so I stupidly said, ‘That’s stupid’ and almost got arrested," Seymour explained.

"They pulled me to a special room and interrogated me and I remember in tears saying, ‘But if you like James Bond you better let me get on an airplane, I’m in the James Bond film and if you don’t let me get on the airplane there won’t be a movie,’ and they said ‘OK well just this once, but don’t do it again," she continued. "Of course I had a lot of the costumes in my baggage because they’d asked me to bring the costumes out."

Seymour went on to star as Bond girl Solitaire in the film. She also moved to the States permanently in 1976.

Back in 2019, Seymour recalled to Fox News how "Live and Let Die" forever impacted her career.

"I was very young," she said at the time. "I really didn’t know anything. I mean, I was 20 when I was shooting that and I was a very young 20 — more like 15 really. They were looking for someone to play a virgin and I think I was the last one they could find. I was close anyway. I was completely out of my depth. I was in the most exotic places, fabulous hotels — it was a very heavy experience."

Seymour said the film’s leading man quickly put her at ease.

"Roger Moore was very kind and very thoughtful," she said. "He really took care of me, which was really kind of him. But I was totally out of my depth in it. And the funny thing is, I felt comfortable hanging out with the dancers [from the film]… I’d skip out of what I was doing and go to where the rehearsals were and join them."