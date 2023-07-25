Sarah Jessica Parker wants her 3 kids to understand the ‘value’ of money: ‘They should pine for things’

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are raising their three children to "understand what it means to earn money."

"You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money and the value of it and the expectations will be the same for them," she told Bruce Bozzi on his iHeartRadio podcast "Table for Two" on Tuesday after he talked about her appreciation for what she has earned.

The "Sex and the City" star, 58, paraphrased a Dolly Parton quote about having everything you need but not everything you want, saying, "I think it’s a great way of living for children that their needs are met to be fed and safe and loved, and you know the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences. They’re warm in the winter and cool in the summer, but they should pine for things."

She continued, "They should want for things. And they should also, I think, be interested in how do they contribute to the things at a certain point."

The "And Just Like That" actress and Broderick have been married since 1997 and share son James, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13.

Parker went on to say, "Whether it’s cause you always think you’re going to be poor or you always think you’re going to be broke, some of us think like that, or we’re worried we will be, also, cause you don’t want to blow through money foolishly and spend it on things that don’t really add up over time."

In 2008, Parker told Parade, she did not think she would be the hard worker she is if she had been raised "a child of privilege."

"I have a great appreciation for work," she said. "I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."

She said at the time that James was only wearing hand-me-downs from his older cousins.

"That's the God's honest truth," she said. "Plus, my mother saved all my brothers' clothes. I am not kidding. I don't think I've ever bought him any clothes. Maybe a new winter coat. I do buy him shoes, because everybody's feet are different."