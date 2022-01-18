Matt James details how romance with Rachael Kirkconnell fell 'into place' while facing controversy privately

Former "Bachelor" Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are still going strong.

James opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

"We're doing very well," James said. "It's been a lot of fun to enjoy life with her out of the spotlight this past year and this year, you know."

James and Kirkconnell fell in love during his season of "The Bachelor," but their relationship was marred by controversy. While the season was airing, Kirkconnell was accused of past racial insensitivity.

‘BACHELOR’ STAR MATT JAMES 'FOCUSING' ON RELATIONSHIP WITH EX RACHAEL KIRKCONNELL

After fans watched James choose Kirkconnell during the finale of the show, the world learned they had privately called it quits while the show was airing. The two talked about their decision during "After the Final Rose" on March 15.

However, they rekindled their relationship in April.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum revealed to Fox News Digital how he and Kirkconnell handled the "Bachelor" controversy out of the spotlight.

"Just like any other relationship," James said. "Communication. Spending time with each other. Getting to know each other. Trusting each other. And when you do that and you have those elements in a relationship, I feel like it's pretty standard that things start to fall into place."

James is releasing a book, "First Impressions," in May. He wrote the book to give fans a deeper look into who he really is after appearing on "The Bachelor."

"I think a lot of things that make me who I am went without being explained, and I wanted to take this opportunity to dive into a little bit more of the backstory of who I am and why I am the way I am," James told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For fans wanting more details of how James' past struggles may have impacted and shaped his relationship with Kirkconnell, James told Fox News Digital fans will have to read the book.

On top of spending time with Kirkconnell and working on his non-profit, James has been preparing for the Boston Marathon. James is on a strict diet and training regimen and has partnered with sports nutrition supplement brand Dymatize.

"[Dymatize] really helps post-workout muscle recovery, and that's what I need when I'm putting in, you know, 50-plus miles, a hundred-plus miles a week," James told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James, who ran the New York City Marathon in 2021, also opened up about how he stays motivated during marathon training.

"I think it starts with seeing people who can't do what we're able to do," the former "Bachelor" explained. "Whether that's get out of bed, exercise, move. This admiration for being healthy and not wanting to live with any regrets.

"As long as I'm healthy and can get out of bed, I want to push myself in every aspect of my life — physical, mental, emotional. For me, marathon training really gets me in a healthy place to clear my mind from any distractions and keeps me hyper-focused on my training and work that I'm trying to do in the community and my relationship."