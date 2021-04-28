'Bachelor' star Matt James 'focusing' on relationship with ex Rachael Kirkconnell

Former "The Bachelor" lead Matt James finally addressed all those rumors he's back together with his ex-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

The 29-year-old star of the ABC dating franchise confessed he's seen Kirkconnell occasionally since their demise on national TV.

"I've seen Rachael a handful of times," James told People. "I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

James and Kirkconnell left Season 25 as a couple but broke up a few months later after racially insensitive photos surfaced of the 24-year-old graphic designer at an "Old South"-themed party in 2018.

'BACHELOR' STAR MATT JAMES REVEALS HE BROKE UP WITH WINNER RACHAEL KIRKCONNELL AFTER RACE CONTROVERSY

She has since recognized her actions as racist, apologized, and promised to "learn how to be antiracist."

In March, James -- the dating show's first Black male lead -- made an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast and told the host, "I don't think that anyone's irredeemable," in regards to Kirkconnell.

"And, I think that for Rachael, there's a lot that we didn't discuss that we probably should've talked about. I probably should've asked more clarifying questions. And I'm giving her that space to do that," he admitted.

'BACHELOR' STAR RACHAEL KIRKCONNELL CALLS MATT JAMES THE 'LOVE OF MY LIFE,' HOPES SPLIT SPARKS A CONVERSATION

"The tough thing is having to explain to America why those pictures are problematic to me," James said. "You hear people harping on forgiveness and I forgave her when she told me. That doesn't mean I'm not disappointed and that I don't want her to do better."

The real estate broker said in 2021 he's "working on myself. I'm not going to be dating."

Kirkconnell previously said on social media she respected "the decisions that Matt has had to make during this experience."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While I certainly wish things turned out differently, I also believe there is a reason for everything. we may not be able to control situations thrown our way, but we can control how we deal with it, and I believe good can come out every circumstance," she penned after the season was over.