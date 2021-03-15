'Bachelor' star Matt James makes surprising choice in season finale

SPOILER ALERT

Yet another season of "The Bachelor" has come to an end.

Throughout the season, star Matt James had whittled the contestants down to two: Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young.

As is tradition for the final episode, Matt, 29, brought each of the ladies to meet his family, which included his mother Patty and brother John.

Patty, however, wasn't terribly confident that his son would walk away with a fiancée after filming was finished.

"I think it's a long shot that Matt would be engaged at the end of this," she said, per People magazine.

Michelle gushed over Matt while meeting the family, calling him "a world-changer," and seemed to have won Patty over.

"After Michelle and getting to know her and spending time with her, if things work out with Matt and Michelle, I can totally see her being a part of the family," said the matriarch.

Next came Rachael to meet the family, and John immediately took note of a "connection" between his brother and the contestant.

"I've loved people and I've cared for people but I don't think I've ever been truly in love with someone to where I can see my future with him," Rachael said. "This probably sounds crazy but I just feel like he is the other half of me that I've needed."

Patty seemed to be a fan of Rachael's as well.

"She's cute and I like that she feels free to be herself around you," she said to Matt. "And I think you feel like you can be yourself around her."

Later in the show, Matt told host Chris Harrison that he was "starting to pump the breaks" on the idea of an engagement, noting that he wasn't sure he was "ready for" such a big step.

He then dove into his final dates with each of the contestants.

With Michelle, he repelled down a building before admitting that he's "having doubts" about their relationship.

Not long after leaving Michelle behind, Matt wondered if he'd made the right choice.

"Here I am just questioning: Was saying goodbye to her tonight the right thing to do?" he asked Harrison. "I wasn't in love with her."

He also ended up canceling his date with Rachael and visited a jeweler instead to find a ring. Although he was feeling "some uncertainty," Matt asked Rachael to meet him at the lake -- though the doubt seemed to fade as the meeting drew closer.

However, Matt wasn't exactly sure how the meeting would play out.

"I think it's all going to come to me when I see her," Matt told Harrison.

Rachael poured her heart out and promised that she is "not going to run just when it gets tough."

Matt responded and told her that she's "everything that I came here looking for."

"I want to be everything to you, I want to be everything for you that my dad wasn't to my mom," Matt added. "And as I'm wrestling with what I'm going to do today, the easy thing for me to do would be to brush those feelings and emotions off and make you happy. That's to propose to you today."

He continued: "But I couldn't live with myself if I put you through what my mom has been through. I've seen what rushing into a proposal, a marriage can do in my family and it's ugly and it's not something I want for you or for us. And that's why I can't propose to you today."

Despite not wanting to propose, Matt wanted to stay with Rachael and explained that he sees a future with her.

"I do see you as my wife," he said. "I see you as the mother of my kids."

Matt then offered his final rose to Rachael and left with her in a horse-drawn carriage.