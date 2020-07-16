Matt Damon closes down Brooklyn street to move into $16.5 million penthouse: report

Matt Damon has apparently been the talk of one Brooklyn Heights street after closing it down on Tuesday to move into his new home.

According to Page Six, the 49-year-old actor had a crane brought in, in order to lift furniture, and trees for his terrace, 14 stories up.

One resident told the outlet: "He closed off the street all day and parked an enormous big red crane right in the middle of the street.

MATT DAMON SAYS 2011 FILM ‘CONTAGION’ PREDICTED PANDEMIC AS HE REVEALS STEPDAUGHTER HAD COVID-19

"There was no sign of Matt, but he had a huge team of contractors and there were shrubs, decking and huge crates filled with stuff going up in the air to the terrace. We were all waiting for the grand piano to be wheeled out," the resident added.

BEN AFFLECK JOKES AN ‘INCREDIBLY JEALOUS’ MATT DAMON STARTED ACTING BECAUSE OF HIS CHILDHOOD FAME

Meanwhile, another resident described Damon's building as "a little bit of Hollywood dumped in the middle of the more low-key Brooklyn Heights."

"It is the highest building in the neighborhood, so it has unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbor and the bridges," the resident said.

Per the outlet, Damon purchased the over 6,000 square-foot penthouse in 2018 for a reported $16.5 million. According to Page Six, the selling price made it Brooklyn's most expensive apartment at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Damon was previously isolating in Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic but has since returned to the US.

A rep for Damon did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.