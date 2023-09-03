Marvel's Jeremy Renner changing ‘bad habits’ after near-fatal snowplow accident: ‘Let go of the past’

Jeremy Renner is showing just how far he's come since his near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year.

He shared some positivity while showing one of his workouts in a recent video posted to Instagram. "Change bad habits into good ones," he wrote.

In his caption, he said that he makes sure to get his legs moving every day to help "'oil' up" his joints to "push out scar tissue, strengthen muscle, [and] tendons to have more Joint support."

The actor noted, "Positive daily routines have been a solid foundation in my recovery. Build your mind, the body will follow."

He ended his post with a note for those who may be struggling during their own recovery. "If you’re struggling, just know your attitude will dictate every waking moment moving forward," Renner wrote.

"Let go of the past, and move with positive intention and you will be provided. I promise."

The "Avengers" star received a lot of love in the comments section from fans and some of his famous friends.

"Love this - and you! Keep it up buddy xx," Michelle Monaghan, who co-starred with Renner in 2005's "North Country," wrote.

While "Tusla King" star, Garrett Hedlund, commented with three fire emojis.

Last month, Renner shared a selfie on his Instagram Story showing himself sitting in a chair with some tubing near his face.

Above the image he wrote, "Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily."

He also shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, joking, "Matrix audition tape?? Or hyperbaric o2 chamber at 2 ata with light therapies for an hour 2xs daily. I’ll keep you posted either way."

The FDA’s website notes that therapy works by breathing 100% oxygen inside a hyperbaric chamber where the "air pressure inside is raised to a level that is higher than normal air pressure."

"The increased air pressure in the chamber helps the lungs collect more oxygen. Getting more oxygen to the tissues that need it can help the body heal and fight certain infections," the website explains.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers are cleared by the FDA for use for a variety of disorders, including crush injuries , which Renner suffered earlier this year.

On Jan. 1, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital in Reno, Nevada after he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat. The actor had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck which was stuck in the snow.

Renner has been keeping his fans updated on his progress and recovery, often sharing videos of the exercises he's doing to rehab his body.

In May, the "Hawkeye" star shared one of his workouts on X, writing that he's "elated to have love, joy, and ability to move forward in life."

He has also shared video of himself working on jogging with a high-tech, anti-gravity treadmill, as well as an exercise video doing squats and other movements, writing, "I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive."

