Jeremy Renner jokes he's taking his 'new' body for a 'test drive' following near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner gave fans an update on his health as he recovers from a near-fatal snowplow accident.

Renner, 52, joked he was taking his "new" body for a "test drive" as he posted a video of himself performing exercises – despite a broken tibia.

"I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," he captioned the Instagram post.

"The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc )," he added. "Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don’t tell my PT)."

The actor also shared a video compilation showing how much progress he's made since the accident.

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!" he wrote in the caption.

Renner revealed he was experiencing "lower pain levels" in an update shared Friday. "The Hurt Locker" star also shared he was "trying everything" to recover, including a "bone growth stimulator."

"Lower pain levels mark great progress…" he wrote on his Instagram story. "Making recovery and surpassing goals a daily habit!"

Bodycam footage released in April showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his home in Lake Tahoe, California.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck that was stuck in the snow.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being crushed by the 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat. He was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

After Renner was transported away from the scene, a paramedic could be heard saying, "I've never seen anything like this."

Since the accident, Renner has seemingly recovered well and made his first red carpet appearance in early April for the premiere of his Disney+ show, "Rennervations."

Renner recalled how he felt during the accident while speaking to Diana Sawyer, "I was awake through all of it, it’s exactly how you’d imagine it feels like… I was on asphalt and ice… it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain."

