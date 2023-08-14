Jeremy Renner shares high-tech hyperbaric chamber treatment after near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is sharing some of the ongoing recovery from his near-fatal snowplow accident on social media.

On Sunday, the "Avengers" star shared a selfie on his Instagram story of him sitting in a chair with some tubing near his face.

Above the image her wrote, "Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily."

He also shared a picture of his legs sitting poolside during the sunny day, with the caption, "Vitamin D supplements."

The FDA’s website notes that therapy works by breathing 100% oxygen inside a hyperbaric chamber where the "air pressure inside is raised to a level that is higher than normal air pressure."

"The increased air pressure in the chamber helps the lungs collect more oxygen. Getting more oxygen to the tissues that need it can help the body heal and fight certain infections," the website explains.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers are cleared by the FDA for use for a variety of disorders, including crush injuries, which Renner suffered earlier this year.

On Jan. 1, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital in Reno, Nevada, and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries when he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat.

He had been attempting to help a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow on the first day of the year, using the PistenBully. After successfully moving the car, he exited the vehicle when it unexpectedly began rolling.

Renner attempted to jump back into the 14,000-pound snowcat, but was run over, suffering chest trauma and over 30 broken bones, for which he’s had multiple surgeries.

In May, the "Hawkeye" star shared on X, formerly Twitter, that he was working on jogging with a high-tech, anti-gravity treadmill with guidance from a trainer.

He also shared an exercise video on Instagram, doing squats and other movements.

"I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," he captioned the post.

"The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc). Encouraged after this warm up to press on. (don’t tell my PT)," he added with a laughing emoji.