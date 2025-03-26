Martha Stewart was hurt when popular group in her hometown shunned her

Martha Stewart just wants to be "one of the girls."

The 83-year-old home and garden maven recently revealed that her feelings were hurt because she wasn't invited to join her local garden club.

"I had to work to get into a garden club," Stewart told NPR’s "Morning Edition" in a recent interview.

She added, "I don't want to embarrass my garden clubs too much, but they never invited me. I had my house in Maine for 20-something years, and I was never invited. Even though I let people come for garden tours to see my gardens, I was never invited to the garden club."

She said she didn’t know why she never got an invitation, but she finally put her pruning shears down when they asked her for a tour of her garden.

They asked me for a garden tour and I said, ‘You know, I'd love to belong to the garden club.’ And so then I got an invitation. I think it's less about being intimidated by me, just thinking maybe Martha doesn't have time to be a member of the garden club. You know, it takes a lot of work to be a member.

When host Michel Martin said that the club should have asked her in the first place, Stewart replied, "Well, of course they should've. But I'm not ‘you know what’ about it."

"I just — it kind of hurt my feelings that I wasn't considered one of the girls," she admitted. "I wanted to be one of the girls of town. You know, they all belong to the garden club."

Stewart, who was promoting her 101st book, said she began gardening with her father, possibly before she was even three years old.

And while Martin suggested that amateur gardeners might be "intimidated" to be in a club with her, Stewart insisted that gardening clubs don't have to be "competitive."

"You don't have to show off your plants," Stewart said. "I would win lots of blue ribbons if I put my plants in. But I don't do the shows so much because, first of all, I don't have time. But I love to go to the shows and see what people are doing."

When Martin mused that Stewart didn’t want to enter her plants in shows because she would just win everything, the businesswoman replied, "Oh, no, that's not true. I would love to take all the prizes. But I think gardening is such a joy."

Stewart also gave a helpful tip for keeping pesky squirrels out of the garden.

"Get a dog," she said. "They chase the squirrels away from everything. It's so funny."

Stewart also opened up in her Netflix documentary last year about being snubbed by the Greenwich Garden Club in Connecticut, where she was supposed to make an appearance, after she partnered with Kmart in the 1980s.

"The Greenwich Garden Club canceled my appearance, because I had signed with Kmart, and they didn't want anything downscale," she revealed.

Stewart opened up about her longtime home in Sea Harbor, Maine, known as Skylands, in a blog post in 2019.

"Skylands is such a beautiful and serene place," she wrote in June. "Whenever I go to Skylands, my home in Seal Harbor, Maine, the days are always filled with lots of great activities - hiking, shopping, and touring local gardens are often on my list. I also love nature strolls through Skylands, and of course, spending time with good friends while preparing and sharing delicious meals."

Stewart bought the home in 1997, seven years after her divorce from her only husband, Andrew Stewart, and spends her summers there, according to House and Garden.

She also bought a neighboring estate there a few years ago, which doubled the size of her home, the magazine reported.

Stewart also owns an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a home in Katonah, north of New York City.