Martha Stewart was a stockbroker turned lifestyle guru, released book in 1980s before launching into fame

Martha Stewart was born on Aug. 3, 1941 in New Jersey. Before becoming the face of her popular lifestyle brand, she was a stockbroker on Wall Street.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in history and architectural history at Barnard College, marrying Andrew Stewart and becoming a stockbroker on Wall Street, she then transitioned into a new career by opening a catering company.

In 1982, the first of many Stewart books was released called "Entertaining," all about how to host gatherings big and small.

Then came Stewart's lifestyle magazine, that was published by Time Publishing Ventures, and her syndicated TV show, "Martha Stewart Living."

From there, Stewart began launching different product lines focused around housewares.

This all led up to Stewart's company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, going public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1999.

Stewart's career was halted in 2004 when she spent five months in prison and five months under house arrest.

Her jail time was connected to her involvement in insider trading back in December 2001, when she sold her large stake in ImClone Systems, a biopharmaceutical company, the day before they announced negative news.

After serving her sentence, Stewart started to become part of the public eye once again.

She has maintained a TV presence over the years, on shows like "Martha Bakes" and "Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart."

The lifestyle expert has also teamed up with Snoop Dogg on many occasions, including for the TV series, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge."

"I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," Snoop Dogg previously told Rolling Stone. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."

In addition to her own TV shows and appearances, Stewart has also released 100 books over the years. Her books cover many categories, including recipes, organizational tips and more.