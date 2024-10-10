Martha Stewart admits she had an affair during marriage but ex ‘never knew about’ it

Martha Stewart is getting real.

The lifestyle guru admitted in the trailer of her new Netflix documentary "Martha" that she had an affair during her decades-long marriage to her only husband, Andrew Stewart.

"Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---," the 83-year-old said in the trailer. "Get out of that marriage."

"Didn’t you have an affair early on?" a producer can be heard saying to the home and garden maven.

‘DIRTY DANCING’ STAR KELLY BISHOP DETAILS AFFAIR WITH MARRIED MAN BEFORE FINDING HER TRUE LOVE

"Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that," Stewart answered.

The new documentary covers Stewart’s marriage, her rise in the lifestyle industry and her legal woes.

"What does it mean to be the first female self-made billionaire in history?" Stewart asks herself rhetorically at the beginning of the trailer before laughing.

She added in the trailer that she was "considered crazy" as her career came together, "but it worked."

MARTHA STEWART, 81, LANDS SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVERS AS SHE POSES IN DARING SWIMSUIT

"I’m strict, and I’m demanding, and I’m all those good things that make a successful person," she added.

Someone in the trailer said that while those qualities were great for a businessman, Stewart was labeled a "b----."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"All of that did inspire me tremendously," Stewart admitted of being called a b----.

"I don’t think Andy ever knew about that." — Martha Stewart on her affair

Stewart, a former model, worked as a stockbroker and then began a catering business in the 1970s that led to her first cookbook, "Entertaining," in 1982. More cookbooks followed, and she began to make TV appearances.

Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, published its first issue in the winter of 1990.

But at the height of her success in 2004, she was charged and found guilty on several counts, including conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice. She served five months in a minimum security federal prison.

"I was a trophy for these idiots," Stewart claimed in the documentary. "I was dragged into solitary. No food or water. Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She said that after she got out of prison, she had to "climb out of a hole" professionally, but in her mid-80s, the lifestyle icon continues to stay relevant, from her friendship with Snoop Dogg and posting thirst traps on social media to the continued success of her brand.

"What is more important? A marriage or a career?" she posited in the documentary.

After a producer told her, "You tell me," Stewart answered, "I don’t know."

"The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life was not for me," she said in the trailer. "I could’ve just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn’t let that happen to myself, and I’m so happy I didn’t."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former couple married in 1961 and divorced in 1990. Their only daughter, Alexis, 59, has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a radio and TV host, including for her mother’s brand.

Stewart admitted the divorce was hard for her, in a 2020 interview with People magazine.

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she said. "And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life."

"Martha" is available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 30.