Martha Stewart, 82, admits to Botox failures as she refuses to 'look my age'

Martha Stewart is opening up about the cosmetic procedures she gets done for a more youthful look.

The 82-year-old lifestyle guru broke down her beauty regimen with a medical professional to debunk false claims critics have made about her appearance.

"Now we've tried a little Botox on your upper face, which has not gone that well," dermatologist Dan Belkin shared on "The Martha Stewart Podcast."

"Oh, I don’t like that at all. My eyebrows kind of go up in a V, and that looks so unnatural," Stewart admitted. "Because I don't have lines in my forehead."



Dr. Belkin agreed.

"Right, so it's not really necessary for you … I've tried to give you a little lift," Belkin said. "It hasn't really worked that well on the upper face."



The "Martha Stewart Living" founder explained that she wanted to candidly speak out about aging and staying youthful, as fans continue to comment on her social media photos.

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet. So many comments are about my facelift and ‘Who did it, when did I have it done?’ And all this and how much retouching is on the photograph,’" Stewart shared.

"And I just want to set the record straight."

While Stewart confessed that she rarely thinks about her age, she added that she doesn’t "want to look my age at all."



"That's why I really work hard at it. I work hard at my exercise, I work hard at my diet, which is a very healthy, normal diet. I don't do fad diets, and I don't do any pills or anything like that. But I just eat really well, and I watch what I eat. That's really, I think, a secret."

Stewart’s dermatologist went on to say that he uses fillers on his client "conservatively."

"We don't do it that often. And for you, I elect to use fillers … what we call biostimulatory fillers," her doctor said. "I would say this is another trend moving a little bit away from hyaluronic acid fillers, like regular fillers."

Other beauty procedures that the dermatologist has done on Stewart include a variety of skin tightening treatments, including Ulthera, "a great ultrasound-based skin tightening."

Stewart has previously shared her perspective on aging and how she is "living to the absolute fullest" at 82.

"How old I am, slowing down, retiring — I just don't dwell on that," she said during an interview with AARP in September.

"People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest."

Last year, Stewart also made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.