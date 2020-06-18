'Married at First Sight' star Jamie Otis reveals her thoughts on show's lack of same-sex couples in America

"Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis is sharing her thoughts on the questions surrounding why the television show's U.S. version lacks same-sex couples in an interview with Fox News.

The hit Lifetime series is perhaps one of the most unconventional dating shows of them all, as cast members agree to get legally married upon meeting for the first time. They are then given a number of weeks to figure out whether or not they want to pull the plug or stay together. Back in 2014, Otis tied the knot to her now-husband of six years, Doug Hehner.

The series, which also has an Australian version, reportedly introduced its first same-sex couple in 2016 but fans have long questioned why there hasn't been a more varied cast of couples in terms of sexual orientation.

"I'm not going to lie, I have definitely chatted with the production company about why do we not have older couples and why don't we have same-sex or more interracial couples," Otis said.

The new mother of two said she's received similar answers to ones previously made by cast and crew members, which comes down to the applications the network receives.

"I think it'd be amazing to see [more]," Otis said of same-sex pairings. "I know that 'Married at First Sight's American version would love to show that diversity. It just comes down to the logistics of casting, from what I've been told, and who's actually applying and things of that nature."

The Australian version just made history with its first-ever same-sex couple tying the knot after same-sex marriages were legalized in the country.

John Aiken, one of the show's relationship experts, previously explained that casting decisions also take compatibility into account.

'We're not happy we've only had one successful match over five series. We would like a higher strike rate,' Aiken told The New Daily.

Regardless, Otis said she would "love" to see more diverse pairings whether it be more variety of race, age, or sexual orientations being represented.

"I'd love to see more of that in the American version. I'm rooting for that. I hope that comes soon, whoever it is," she said. "Love is love and let's support that."

In recent weeks, the reality star has been quite busy tending to her own love and family life. She recently gave birth to her son, Hendrix, via an unmedicated home birth given the coronavirus pandemic.

As a labor and delivery nurse, Otis admitted giving birth without doctors nearby was a bit daunting but summed it up as an "incredible" experience overall. The birth was also taped for "MAFS," which aired Wednesday.

"It was quite the experience. It was so painful and all-consuming but it was the most magical moment of my life being able to feel all of that. When I got to hold him and look at him, it's an amazing moment," she shared.

The happy mother of two added that filming the experience is practically the norm in her book, having already tied the knot in front of cameras six years ago.

Asked if there's anything she wouldn't ever want to be filmed, Otis responded: "Sex."

Aside from taping and juggling two little ones with Hehner, Otis has also been busy in her partnership with Align, a probiotic brand that just launched a baby probiotic for colic relief. Otis said she's thankful to be able to "spread the message to mamas who are panicking in the middle of the night."