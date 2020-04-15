'Married at First Sight' star Mindy Shiben on what she learned from divorce to Zach Justice: 'I've realized my self-worth'

Although "Married at First Sight" stars Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice ended up divorced, the couple seemed to end on good terms.

On Wednesday night's Season 10 finale, fans saw them finally go their separate ways -- although it was obvious from Mindy's "divorce party" halfway through the season they weren't going to make it.

"I actually requested a divorce party, that was completely my idea," Mindy told Fox News. "[The season] was an emotional roller coaster for me, for sure."

"I [wanted to] just blow off some steam after really going through such a hard time with Zach," the 34-year-old added.

Their short-lived marriage came to a head when Mindy caught him talking to one of her best friends. She called the experience "crushing."

"I was quite frustrated trying to figure that out. There were text messages that were deleted and everything. So, you know, once I came to terms with what happened and everything, I just tried to look at the future and not dwell on that," Mindy explained.

"I will say that I've decided to choose my friends very wisely, and I only have wonderful people in my life right now," she added.

One other issue she had with Zach was how he didn't spend any time with her off-camera. "It felt like he was just spending time with me when he was obligated to for the filming," she said.

Mindy described how she felt a disconnect from him right after their wedding day.

"[Zach] just seemed to be kind of closed up to me. And he brought up the attraction thing many times and I became very frustrated that, in my eyes, he was using this lack of attraction to not open up and not get close to me. So, I feel like I was putting in a lot more effort than him," she said.

And despite her getting divorced, Mindy still believes that the matchmakers did their job pretty well. "I don't think that the matchmakers could have predicted his apprehension," she reflected. "I don't think that the matchmakers missed the mark at all. I think that they really understood me very, very well."

Now, she feels stronger than ever. Mindy said the journey taught her to value herself more and stop wasting time on "trying to get somebody else to like me."

"I've realized my self-worth and that I am offering a lot," she said.

Moving forward in life, she's looking for "loyalty and commitment" in a partner and "honesty and my partner needs to be my best friend."