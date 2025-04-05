Mark Wahlberg shows off bulked-up physique on social media as he strips down to shorts that 'don’t fit'

It’s bulking season for Mark Wahlberg.

The Hollywood actor candidly shared his fitness journey with his 30.9 million followers on social media after he stripped down to nothing but his shorts.

After three months of what he called "eating like a crazy person," Wahlberg has found himself in a bit of a fashion predicament. His shorts no longer fit.

"I realize now that I'm bulking [up], this s---'s too tight for me," he said in an Instagram video.

"This fit nice and loose at Christmas, my swimsuit," Wahlberg pointed out as he tugged on his swim shorts before he hopped into a cold plunge.

"Have a blessed day."

Last week, the "Father Stu" actor revealed in another fitness video he wanted to raise his weight from 205 pounds to 215.

Wahlberg has never shied away from intense fitness regimens.

Last year, the Flecha Cantina founder shared that he took ice baths "everywhere" he goes.

During his travels, Wahlberg requested a hotel worker deliver him a cart full of ice and asked for his assistance dumping the bags into a bathtub.

His comment section was filled with hundreds of remarks, including a note from his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham.

"Babe. So high maintenance," she wrote.

Wahlberg is not only committed to fitness for himself but for others.

The star previously told Fox News Digital he is opening a gym that caters to people of all fitness levels in Las Vegas.

"We're so excited because, look, we want to change the face of fitness, and we want to create something that's super high-end and luxury with serious training for somebody who's never been in the gym before and the most elite athlete," Wahlberg previously said.

"You'll see guys from the Raiders. You'll see the gals from the Aces. You're going to see everybody at every level of fitness there is. It's going to create a community and experience that you've never seen in fitness before," Wahlberg said.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.