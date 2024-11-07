Mark Wahlberg's Las Vegas restaurant catches fire

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s Las Vegas restaurant, Flecha Cantina, caught on fire Wednesday night.

A "small patio fire" occurred at the Mexican dining establishment, restaurant officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Flecha Cantina officials said that a "defective fire pit" caught fire at the bottom. The Las Vegas Fire Department immediately came to the restaurant to put out the flames.

MARK WAHLBERG OPENS NEW RESTAURANT WITH BISHOP’S BLESSING, PROMISES CUSTOMERS WILL ‘FEEL LIKE THEY’RE AT HOME’

"The fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system," officials added.

The Mexican restaurant opened their doors again at 7 p.m. after the fire was put out.

"The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it," Flecha Cantina officials said.

There wasn’t any damage inside the restaurant and no one was injured.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: MARK WAHLBERG PRAYS WITH BISHOP AT THE OPENING OF HIS NEW RESTAURANT

A video shared on X showed the fire department outside Wahlberg's restaurant. Flames were seen in the window as the camera zoomed in.

WATCH: ACTOR MARK WAHLBERG’S RESTAURANT IN LAS VEGAS CAUGHT ON FIRE

MARK WAHLBERG OPENS UP ABOUT HIS FAITH, REFLECTS ON THE SPECIAL MOMENT GOD CALLED HIM HOME

The fire alarm is heard going off, as bystanders surround the dining establishment.

Another video on social media showed a passenger driving by the restaurant as the inside appeared to be engulfed in flames.

Wahlberg opened Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas on September 14.

The "Arthur the King" star also has a Flecha Cantina franchise located in Huntington Beach, California.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He previously shared with Fox News Digital he was expanding his restaurant empire because he wanted to invite people to dine and "feel like they’re at home."

"I want to have them have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital of his new restaurant, Flecha.

He continued, "I’ve sent a lot of people in unannounced to really kind of see what the experience is like. I have an amazing staff, amazing team. And we are a family, we want to share our family experience, and that really translates. So come in, have an amazing experience with the food, the hospitality, drinks, just having fun. It’s an experience that you want to have over and over again."

He also had the opening blessed by Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin W. Vann, in a nod to his devout Catholic faith.