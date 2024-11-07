Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's Las Vegas restaurant catches fire

Flecha Cantina officials said that a 'defective fire pit' caught fire

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Actor Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant in Las Vegas caught on fire Video

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant in Las Vegas caught on fire

In a video shared with Fox News Digital, first responders are seen outside Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas after it caught on fire.

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s Las Vegas restaurant, Flecha Cantina, caught on fire Wednesday night. 

A "small patio fire" occurred at the Mexican dining establishment, restaurant officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Flecha Cantina officials said that a "defective fire pit" caught fire at the bottom. The Las Vegas Fire Department immediately came to the restaurant to put out the flames. 

MARK WAHLBERG OPENS NEW RESTAURANT WITH BISHOP’S BLESSING, PROMISES CUSTOMERS WILL ‘FEEL LIKE THEY’RE AT HOME’

"The fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system," officials added.

The Mexican restaurant opened their doors again at 7 p.m. after the fire was put out.

Mark Wahlberg in a white t-shirt and hat

Wahlberg opened Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas on September 14.  (Denise Truscello)

"The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it," Flecha Cantina officials said. 

There wasn’t any damage inside the restaurant and no one was injured. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: MARK WAHLBERG PRAYS WITH BISHOP AT THE OPENING OF HIS NEW RESTAURANT

Mark Wahlberg prays with bishop at the opening of his new restaurant Video

A video shared on X showed the fire department outside Wahlberg's restaurant. Flames were seen in the window as the camera zoomed in.

WATCH: ACTOR MARK WAHLBERG’S RESTAURANT IN LAS VEGAS CAUGHT ON FIRE

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant in Las Vegas caught on fire Video

MARK WAHLBERG OPENS UP ABOUT HIS FAITH, REFLECTS ON THE SPECIAL MOMENT GOD CALLED HIM HOME 

The fire alarm is heard going off, as bystanders surround the dining establishment. 

Another video on social media showed a passenger driving by the restaurant as the inside appeared to be engulfed in flames.

Wahlberg opened Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas on September 14. 

The "Arthur the King" star also has a Flecha Cantina franchise located in Huntington Beach, California. 

Mark Wahlberg looking at a bishop at his restaurant

Wahlberg had the restaurant opening blessed by Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin W. Vann, in a nod to his devout Catholic faith. (Flecha)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He previously shared with Fox News Digital he was expanding his restaurant empire because he wanted to invite people to dine and "feel like they’re at home."

"I want to have them have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital of his new restaurant, Flecha. 

A photo of Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg previously told Fox News Digital he wants people dining at his restaurant to "feel like they're at home." (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino)

He continued, "I’ve sent a lot of people in unannounced to really kind of see what the experience is like. I have an amazing staff, amazing team. And we are a family, we want to share our family experience, and that really translates. So come in, have an amazing experience with the food, the hospitality, drinks, just having fun. It’s an experience that you want to have over and over again."

He also had the opening blessed by Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin W. Vann, in a nod to his devout Catholic faith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending