Mark Wahlberg goes to extremes with 'high maintenance' fitness regimen

Mark Wahlberg doesn't let traveling stop him from sticking to his workout routine.

Over the weekend, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share that he takes an ice bath "everywhere" he goes. In the video, the star is seen shirtless as an employee of the hotel he was staying at assists him with dumping bags of ice into the bathtub in his hotel room.

"All right, wow. Everywhere we go, we're getting that ice bath. Now, we're getting that ice bath love. Cold life … you know what, hey, I stay living that cold life," Wahlberg says in the video.

He then showed off the cart full of ice after asking the hotel employee to "load up" the tub.

Wahlberg's comment section was filled with hundreds of remarks, including a note from his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham. "Babe. So high maintenance," she wrote.

Wahlberg is not only committed to fitness for himself but for others as well. The star recently told Fox News Digital that he is opening a gym that caters to people at all fitness levels in Sin City.

"We're so excited because, look, we want to change the face of fitness, and we want to create something that's super high-end and luxury with serious training for somebody who's never been in the gym before and the most elite athlete," Wahlberg said while at the opening of a new location for his Flecha Cantina restaurant in Town Square in Las Vegas. The actor already has a Huntington Beach, Calif., location.

"You'll see guys from the Raiders, you'll see the gals from the Aces, you're going to see everybody at every level of fitness there is. It's going to create a community and experience that you've never seen in fitness before," Wahlberg said.

As for his new restaurant location, Wahlberg couldn't be more excited.

"We're here in Town Square, this restaurant really caters to locals. So, 80% of our customers are locals, which is amazing because the word-of-mouth has spread so much. Obviously, the restaurant is so successful because of the experience that our wonderful chefs and operators are providing, but being part of the community is really something special," Wahlberg said.

However, his grand opening wasn't without issues. The actor's Las Vegas location had a scare on Oct. 6 after the restaurant caught on fire, one day before it was set to open.

"The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a report of a fireplace on fire that had spread to the patio area of the business located at 6638 S. Las Vegas Blvd.," the CCFD confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Authorities said their team received a call at 5:32 p.m. PT.

"Crews arrived to find a standalone restaurant with a fire on the patio, sprinklers had activated, and occupants had already evacuated. The fire was determined to be confined to a single propane fire table… CCFD personnel were able to… knock down the fire so that the propane tanks could be shut off," the statement read.

Flecha Cantina restaurant officials told Fox News Digital that a "defective fire pit" caught fire at the bottom. "The fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system," officials added.

The Mexican restaurant opened 7its doors again at 7 p.m. after the fire was put out.

"The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it," Flecha Cantina officials said. There wasn’t any damage inside the restaurant and no one was injured.

The grand opening happened on schedule, and Wahlberg was joined by his wife for the big night. When asked what the key is to his successful 15-year marriage, Wahlberg admitted that he and Durham always "have each other's back" through anything that comes their way. Mark and Rhea share four children: Ella Rae, Michael, Brendan and Grace.

"Communication. Having each other's back. We're in it for the long haul. It's also, again, the difficult s--t that we have to go through, stuff with the kids and everything, we have each other's back. And at the end of the day, we made a commitment in church, I proposed at church, we got married in church, and you know, we ride together," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.