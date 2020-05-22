Marianne Faithfull recovers from coronavirus, credits medical staff for saving her life following weeks-long hospitalization

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Marianne Faithfull has made a full recovery after battling the coronavirus, but she's now revealing just how grim her situation was.

The 73-year-old British singer was hospitalized last month after contracting COVID-19 and she says she believes she may not have made it out alive if it weren't for the healthcare workers.

"I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me get better," Faithfull captioned a new Instagram post.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS

"I want to thank the doctors and nurses who were so good and basically saved my life! Thank you again for all your care, love, thoughts, prayers and wishes," she concluded.

Faithfull's comments were posted underneath what appears to be an updated photo of the star. She appears healthy and at peace as she sits in a living room filled with shelves of books.

In early April, Faithfull's rep confirmed to Fox News that she had been admitted to the hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus. She wasn't released until 22 days later, where she further recovered at her home in London.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London," the written statement said. "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

Faithfull is known for her rock-folk hits "As Tears Go By" and "Broken English" over the span of several decades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow performer and close pal Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone that Faithfull began to self-isolate after contracting a cold, and checked herself into a hospital on Monday, March 30, where she tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.