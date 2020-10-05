Expand / Collapse search
Mariah Carey
Published

Mariah Carey gives explanation as to why ex-fiancé James Packer wasn’t mentioned in her memoir

The former couple got engaged in January 2016 and split by the end of the year

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Mariah Carey mentioned many relationships in her new memoir, but her ex-fiancé James Packer didn’t make the pages.

In a recent interview, the singer gave a harshly honest reason for why the Australian billionaire wasn’t discussed in “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Packer, 53, proposed to Carey, 50, in January 2016 after six months of dating. The couple reportedly split in October that same year.

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” the Grammy winner told The Guardian.

Mariah Carey and James Packer reportedly split in October 2016 after getting engaged in January. 

Carey added, “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you" and declined to comment more about Packer.

The “We Belong Together” singer spoke about her first husband, Tommy Mottola, and her relationship with Derek Jeter in the book. She also discusses her relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon -- with whom she shares 9-year-old twins, Monroe and Morrocan.

Mariah Carey mentioned many relationships in her new memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey,' but her ex-fiancé James Packer didn’t make the pages.

After Carey and Packer's relationship ended, she has been linked to her dancer Bryan Tanaka.

