Mariah Carey calls ex-husband Tommy Mottola a ‘completely controlling father or warden’

Mariah Carey has been going down memory lane in a press junket for her upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah.”

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” the five-time Grammy winner shared one of her “favorite” stories to illustrate why her marriage to music producer and Sony Music exec Tommy Mottola failed.

The story Carey recalled for CBS’ Jane Pauley involved the infamous time she went out to get food with rappers Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat and the R&B girl group Xscape, all while the quartet were recording a remix for her 1995 hit song, “Always Be My Baby.”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, let's go for a ride,’ because it was normal for most people to just leave their house and go literally five minutes down the street to get French fries or you know ... just take a ride,” Carey explained. “… it became a huge drama. And it's one of my favorite stories in the book because you have to laugh at it.”

“Like, at that time, it wasn't funny. But in retrospect, I'm like, ‘Really, was it worth it,’” she continued. “… I definitely got in trouble and that's how I describe it in the book. ‘I got in trouble.’ You know, it was like having a completely controlling father or warden.”

Carey, 50, and Mottola, 71, were married between 1993 and 1998.

The pair had what some would categorize as a sour divorce. Carey has accused Mottola of trying to sabotage her career during the production and release of her eighth studio album, “Glitter,” in 2001, which is a claim Mottola and Sony Music have refuted.

A day before Carey’s interview with CBS, Mottola shared an Instagram Story that zoomed in on a sign that mentions the Bronx – his hometown. In the snippet, Mottola cryptically told his followers to not confuse his kindness for weakness.

His following stories showed he is enjoying the great outdoors with a campfire alongside his international pop star wife, Thalia, who he has been married to for nearly 20 years.

Carey’s memoir is expected to release on Sept. 29.