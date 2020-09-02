Mariah Carey says fling with Derek Jeter started while she was married to Teddy Mottola

Mariah Carey is opening up about her personal life like never before.

The singer has an upcoming memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," in which she discusses a romance with retired baseball star Derek Jeter, according to a conversation she had with Vulture. Carey even confirmed two songs off her 1997 album "Butterfly" were about the former Yankee player.

In her book, the 50-year-old Grammy winner reveals she began "secretly" texting Jeter after meeting at a dinner party. At the time, she was still married to music executive Tommy Mottola, although they divorced in 1998.

Carey admitted a "clandestine kiss" between them at the top of his apartment building inspired her song "The Roof."

"I can never forget that moment," she confessed. "I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations.”

Carey also said that "My All" was about her fling with Jeter.

The songstress married TV personality and musician Nick Cannon in 2008 and the two share 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but the couple divorced in 2016.

Jeter went on to wed model Hannah Davis in 2016 and they share daughters, Bella, 3, and Story, 1, together.

Carey teamed up with writer Michaela Angela Davis for her memoir and announced in July she was finished with the project.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "It took me a lifetime to have the courage and clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments. The ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today.

"Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview,” she added. “Even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me."

"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" hits bookstores/online on Sept. 29.