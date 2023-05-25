Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Margot Robbie shares the ‘dorky’ actress who turned down ‘Barbie,’ explains why iconic doll is not 'sexy'

Newly released 'Barbie' trailer reveals new info about movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
The Barbie doll debuted on this day in history, March 9, 1959 Video

The Barbie doll debuted on this day in history, March 9, 1959

Mattel founder Ruth Handler (1916-2002) created the iconic doll to inspire girls "to be anything" — the company has sold one billion Barbies since 1959.

The upcoming "Barbie" movie almost starred a superhero as the iconic plastic doll.

In a new interview with Vogue, the film's star Margot Robbie revealed that "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot had to turn down a role as one of the many Barbies seen in the movie.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Robbie said. "Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky."

Gadot wasn’t available, but Robbie is in good company as Barbie. She’s joined by such stars as Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp and Kate McKinnon.

Margot Robbie in pink dress on the cover of Vogue

Margot Robbie appears in Vogue's Summer 2023 edition, giving new insight into the "Barbie" movie. (Ethan James Green)

By her side is Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, who accompanies Robbie’s Barbie into the real world.

As seen in the new movie trailer, Barbie wonders why men are staring at her, hinting at Barbie being sexualized for the first time.

Robbie addressed that in the interview, describing her approach to playing a living doll.

"I’m like, OK, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?" Robbie said. 

"No, I don’t think she could. She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt."

The "Barbie" movie definitely plays with the idea of Barbie as she becomes more self-aware and goes through a bit of an existential crisis.

Margot Robbie with Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, and Hari Neff and Emma Mackey in a still from "Barbie"

Margot Robbie's Barbie goes through an existential crisis in the new trailer for "Barbie." (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

But Robbie admitted she wasn’t always the biggest Barbie fan.

"I don’t think I did," she said when asked if she had a Barbie as child. "I know my cousin had a bunch of Barbies, and I’d go to her house."

"It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that," the "Wolf of Wall Street" star continued.

"This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project."

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in character as Ken and Barbie from the Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling's Ken accompanies Barbie to the real world in the new trailer for "Barbie." (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Robbie, who is also a producer on the film directed by Oscar-winner Greta Gerwig and co-written by her and her Oscar-nominated husband Noah Baumbach, knows there are some Barbie haters out there, and the trailer advertises that it’s for people who love and loathe the multifaceted doll.

"We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has, but we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren't fans of Barbie," Robbie told Vogue. 

She added, "And in fact, aren't just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that."

Margot Robbie as Barbie in a cowgirl outfit

Margot Robbie's Barbie struggles in the real world in "Barbie." (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fan reaction online is already declaring "Barbie" "best movie of the year."

"If there was any doubt before, there isn’t any now: #Barbie is the movie of 2023," wrote one fan.

"Barbie" is in theaters July 21.

