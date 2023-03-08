Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

On this day in history, March 9, 1959, Barbie makes fashionable world debut at New York Toy Fair

Iconic toy sold for $3; most expensive Barbie netted $302,000 in auction in 2010

By Kerry J. Byrne | Fox News
close
The Barbie doll debuted on this day in history, March 9, 1959 Video

The Barbie doll debuted on this day in history, March 9, 1959

Mattel founder Ruth Handler (1916-2002) created the iconic doll to inspire girls "to be anything" — the company has sold one billion Barbies since 1959.

Enjoying a unique distinction as both a hugely successful child's toy and a global style icon, Barbie debuted on the world stage on this day in history, March 9, 1959. 

Lithe, buxom and 11½ inches tall, Barbie wore a zebra-striped black-and-white swimsuit plus over-sized sunglasses, with her long hair — blonde or brunette — in carefree beach-ready ponytail at the North American International Toy Fair on fashionable Fifth Avenue in New York City

The experts were not impressed by the full-grown woman pitched as a doll for young girls.

But the girls of America, and then the world, soon proved the experts wrong.

"Toy buyers were skeptical because Barbie was unlike the baby and toddler dolls that were popular at the time," toy maker Mattel writes in the online history of its most famous and still most profitable product.

An original No. 1 Barbie, right, made in 1959 is shown with a collection of Barbie dolls before it went on sale at Christie's in London on Aug. 21, 2006. 

An original No. 1 Barbie, right, made in 1959 is shown with a collection of Barbie dolls before it went on sale at Christie's in London on Aug. 21, 2006.  (Michael Crabtree/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They doubted she would be successful, but Barbie took the world by storm, letting girls imagine their futures like never before from that moment on."

The first Barbie dolls cost $3 each. 

Mattel sold 300,000 in the first year alone.

"I wanted to create a doll that showed girls … that they could be anything." — Mattel founder Ruth Handler

The company has moved more than one billion Barbie dolls in the six-plus decades since, with consumers purchasing about 58 million dolls per year. 

Barbie today costs from $10.99 to $55 each at Mattel.com — with the most coveted of all time netting six figures in auction.

"I wanted to create a doll that showed girls … that they could be anything," Barbie creator Ruth Handler, who founded Mattel Inc. with her husband Elliott Handler in 1945, is often quoted as saying. 

Barbie broke down barriers and conquered new worlds.

Ruth Handler, Mattel Inc. co-founder and inventor of the Barbie doll, is shown displaying the special 40th anniversary Barbie at a 1999 press conference in New York City. 

Ruth Handler, Mattel Inc. co-founder and inventor of the Barbie doll, is shown displaying the special 40th anniversary Barbie at a 1999 press conference in New York City.  (MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Astronaut Barbie launched in 1965, four years before men reached the moon. 

CEO Barbie ruled the boardroom in 1985.

President Barbie took the oath of office in 1992.

Barbie was joined in the toy aisles by a male companion, Ken, in 1961. The world welcomed Black and Hispanic Barbie in 1980. 

Barbie and Ken were named for the Handlers' real-life children, Barbara and Kenneth. 

Ruth Handler was inspired to create a grown-up doll for children during a trip she made to Germany in the 1950s. 

Visitors browse the Mattel Inc. Barbie flagship store during a media preview in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2009.

Visitors browse the Mattel Inc. Barbie flagship store during a media preview in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2009. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"She spotted the Bild Lilli doll, who was an adult doll based off a comic strip," the magazine of Swedish auction house Barnebys writes in a comprehensive history of "the world's most popular doll." 

Handler pitched the idea to her husband — and Barbie soon hit the runways of the toy world. But not without legal drama.

Adds Barnebys, "The inventors of the Bild Lilli doll sued Mattel for copyright infringement, but Mattel ended up buying the rights for Bild Lilli in 1963 for $21,600 (equivalent to over $200,000 today)."

Jewelry designer Stefano Canturi poses with the world's most expensive Barbie doll at the Barbie Basics Collection Launch during Rosemount Australian Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010-2011 at the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay on May 4, 2010, in Sydney, Australia. Barbie, with real diamonds, netted $302,500 in auction. 

Jewelry designer Stefano Canturi poses with the world's most expensive Barbie doll at the Barbie Basics Collection Launch during Rosemount Australian Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010-2011 at the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay on May 4, 2010, in Sydney, Australia. Barbie, with real diamonds, netted $302,500 in auction.  (Robert Gray/Getty Images)

Mattel provides a detailed biography of Barbie: Her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, she hails from Willows, Wisconsin, where she attended high school, and her favorite color is her own unique shade of "Barbie pink."

The most expensive Barbie on record, licensed by Mattel for Australian jewelry designer Stefano Canturi, netted $302,500 in auction — donated to breast cancer research.

The poshest of all Barbies sported a necklace with real emerald-cut Australian pink diamonds.

An Andy Warhol portrait of Barbie, created for fashion designer BillyBoy, was sold by Christie's in 2014 for $1.1 million.

A photo taken on March 10, 2016, in Paris shows a Barbie doll holding an election-related poster reading "Barbie for president," during the exhibition "Barbie, life of an icon" at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. More than 700 Barbie dolls were displayed during an exhibition that year of 2016.

A photo taken on March 10, 2016, in Paris shows a Barbie doll holding an election-related poster reading "Barbie for president," during the exhibition "Barbie, life of an icon" at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. More than 700 Barbie dolls were displayed during an exhibition that year of 2016. (MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Barbie has stayed relevant throughout the decades without losing her eternal appeal as both fashion trend-setter and aspirational model for the women of the future.

"Unlike most dolls at the time, Barbie was a grown-up — a teenage fashion model who could date, drive and wear fabulous clothes," writes the National Museum of American History. 

"While often criticized for her unrealistic physical proportions and for promoting gender stereotypes, Barbie has also evolved with the times to reflect social and cultural changes in American culture," the same source said.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.