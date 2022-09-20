Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were 'mortified' when pictures from 'Barbie' set went viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling went viral earlier this summer when paparazzi pictures of them filming their new movie "Barbie" began circulating online.

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Robbie admitted she and Gosling weren’t exactly thrilled when hundreds of fans began showing up to watch them film while they were out shooting on location in Los Angeles.

The pictures of the two on set were everywhere over the summer and really increased the hype surrounding the film, but Robbie referred to the experience of going viral as one of the most embarrassing things to happen to her. When Fallon held up the viral pictures, Robbie explained just how embarrassed they were.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," she told Fallon. "We look like we're like laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"

Robbie said she knew some fans would want to come watch the making of the movie and catch a glimpse of her and Gosling, but she never expected as many people to show up, noting there were "hundreds of people watching all (the) time."

"I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew once you're doing exteriors, you're gonna get pap'd," she explained. "There's probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little in those outfits. So, I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad."

In the photos, Gosling and Robbie are on rollerblades wearing bright pink outfits and fluorescent elbow and kneepads. Robbie is starring in the film as the popular Mattel doll Barbie, and Gosling is starring as the doll’s boyfriend Ken.

During an interview with British Vogue last year, Robbie opened up about how people have come up to her expressing skepticism about the movie. But, she addded, once they find out who directed and wrote the film, the skepticism faded.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be.’ And then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't ...'"

Gerwig wrote and directed the 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" and "Lady Bird," the latter of which received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Barbie" is scheduled to premiere in theaters July 21, 2023.