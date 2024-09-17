Mandy Moore blasts paparazzo following her in ninth month of pregnancy: 'I'm literally about to give birth'

Mandy Moore is literally and metaphorically about to pop.

The 40-year-old actress, who is in the ninth month of her third pregnancy, took to social media to complain about being followed "everywhere" while trying to go about her life in Los Angeles.

"There are very real, consequential things happening in the world but mini rant coming," the "This Is Us" star wrote on her Instagram stories, before speaking directly to the camera about a persisting issue she's been facing.

"I'm no one. There's real stuff happening in the world, but I'm just a little annoyed," Moore began. "I'm literally about to give birth. Like any second, any day. And for the last few days there has been someone that has followed me or us in their car, everywhere."

"And we live very much off the beaten path, we live a quiet life. I'm 40 years old. I'm not anybody, I'm not someone that's trying to have my picture taken. And I'm just annoyed," she lamented.

"I'm 40 years old. I'm not anybody, I'm not someone that's trying to have my picture taken. And I'm just annoyed." — Mandy Moore

"I'm annoyed that that job still exists," she said, referencing paparazzi. "Like hello, we have social media. We're all disseminating our own information and pictures and sharing what we want, so like, why do you exist? Who cares about people taking other people's pictures anymore?"

"But also like, what I get annoyed by, is that they think I don't see them! And I was just going to get my husband's car washed while one kid was at school and the other kid was napping," she said of her two sons, August "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 1, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "Like, I was trying to be nice. I was gonna go through the drive-through car wash and then vacuum everything out myself."

"And on my way, I noticed this person like, flip around and follow me. And run red lights and run stop signs and do all that stuff. And I'm just like, ‘You’re doing too much. I notice you. Ew.'"

"Anyway – it's not a ‘woe is me’ thing, it's just an annoying part of the job that, like, mostly does not exist for someone like me, and I – I just have a real distaste for it. And I see you sir. I see you. OK?"

The cheeky actress later updated her Instagram story a few hours after her initial remarks, letting the world, and more importantly, the paparazzo, know that he "didn't win" – she had successfully gotten a car wash, babies and husband in tow.

In May, the "A Walk to Remember" actress announced that she was expecting her third child, a little girl.

This particular rant isn't the first of Moore's. Last summer, she chewed out the person who stole her child's stroller – still packaged – from the driveway of her home. She wrote, "People Are the WORST," beneath a security photo of a person infiltrating her property.