Mandy Moore rips LA thief for stealing baby stroller from her home

Los Angeles has been experiencing a surge in crime for several years

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Actress Mandy Moore took to Instagram to expose the individual who stole her child's stroller – still packaged – from the driveway of her Los Angeles home.

On Instagram, the "A Walk to Remember" actress shared a screenshot of her security footage, which showed a large package outside of her gate and a blue figure, presumably a person, in the background.

Moore, who is renovating her multimillion-dollar home, wrote "People Are the WORST" beneath the photo.

Mandy Moore in a patterned outfit looks to her left on the carpet

Mandy Moore was peeved by the individual who stole her baby stroller in plain sight of her security cameras. (Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media)

"I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went," she explained of the situation. Moore shares two sons, August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 9 months, with husband and musician Taylor Goldsmith.

"I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason)."

Mandy Moore shares a picture of her security footage of her gate, package, and blue figure

Mandy Moore shared a screenshot of the gate outside her home where a package was propped up. A blue figure can be seen in the background. (Mandy Moore Instagram)

"This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them," she noted, of the lengths the perpetrator went to.

The "This Is Us" actress has been working on updating her home for several years, having first bought the property in 2017.

Taylor Goldsmith leans into wife Mandy Moore on the carpet

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have two sons together. They married in 2018. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

LA has been plagued with an onslaught of problems in recent years – including the homeless crisis and an influx of crime.

"Happy Days" actor Scott Baio previously announced he would be departing the city after several decades as a resident. "After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally 'exit stage right' from California," he tweeted.

"[Homelessness] brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree," Baio wrote in another post.

Scott Baio looks directly at the camera in a suit split 50 Cent smiles on the carpet

Celebrities, including Scott Baio and Curtis Jackson (50 Cent), have voiced their concern for Los Angeles. (Michael Tullberg/Gilbert Flores)

Just days ago, rapper Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, acknowledged the rise in crime across the city. He reacted to the reinstatement of the zero bail policy, which, in an attempt to curb jail crowding, made bail as low as zero dollars for some accused of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

"LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there.SMH [shaking my head]" the rapper wrote on Instagram.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

