‘This is Us’ star Mandy Moore says she's received 'very tiny' residual checks for show

Mandy Moore is sharing just how much she's received in the "This is Us" streaming deal with Hulu.

Moore — who starred as Rebecca on the hit NBC series — has voiced her support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. In a recent interview, Moore opened up about receiving "81 cent" checks for the show's streaming residual deal.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," Moore told the Hollywood Reporter from the Disney picket line in Burbank on Tuesday. She was joined by Katie Lowes as the pair of actresses joined the actor's strike.

"We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills," Moore continued.

Moore told the outlet that she's received "very tiny, like 81 cent checks" for the "This is Us" streaming residual deal. "I was talking with my business manager, who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies," she continued.

Lowes — who starred as Quinn Perkins on "Scandal" — echoed Moore's comments, sharing with the outlet that she hasn't received "anything substantial" from Disney after the streaming deals with Netflix and Hulu.

"If you are someone who has been fortunate enough in our positions to do 120-plus episodes of a successful show in previous years — 10, 15, 20 years ago — that re-airing would be the thing that could sustain you on years where I did this smaller project or I wanted to go do a play or you have kids and you have a family to provide for," Lowes said. "And that just not a reality anymore. The entire model has changed."

Moore has been a SAG-AFTRA member since 1999, while Lowes joined more recently in 2004.

Hulu and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hollywood actors joined screenwriters in their months-long strike against studios, streaming services and production companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) last week, marking the first time in over six decades that the two unions have been on strike at the same time.

Since May, writers, represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike, asking for a guaranteed number of writers per room, increased pay, and regulated use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the writing process.

Actors, represented by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), want increased minimum pay rates, increased streaming residuals and guarantees from studio and production companies about how, exactly, AI will be used. The strike has impacted the production of film and television series and is expected to cost the industry more than $3 billion in losses.

Fox News Digital's Yael Halon contributed to this report.