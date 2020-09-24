Mandy Moore expecting first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's family is growing.

Moore, 36, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday.

The "This Is Us" star posted three black-and-white photographs featuring herself and Goldsmith, 35, who is seen resting his hand on his wife's growing belly in each of the pics.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," Moore wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.

Goldsmith, the frontman of Dawes, shared three similar photos with the same caption.

Fans had plenty of love and excitement to share in the comments of the posts.

"Omg!!!! You will both be the most amazing parent," wrote one. "Congrats!!!!"

"Ahhh congratulations!" another said. "So happy for you both!"

A third added: "You’ll be an amazing mother! Congrats!"

The official account for "This Is Us" left a message as well, writing "Congratulations, queen!"

Under Goldsmith's post, Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma left a string of red heart emojis.

On Dawes' official Instagram, Goldsmith shared a new song in celebration of the happy news.

"I've been thinking 'bout the kid books that I really enjoy / all the little outfits and my favorite toys," he sang. "... Me and Mandy gonna have a little baby boy."

Earlier in the day, Moore announced on her Instagram Story that Thursday marks her return to working on "This Is Us."

She spoke directly to her fans in a video taken at 4:33 a.m., and said she's "really, really, really grateful and excited" to be returning.

It is currently unclear whether Moore's pregnancy will be addressed on the show.

NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Moore and Goldsmith began dating in 2015 and married in 2018.