Mama June gets cozy on a hike with new boyfriend Justin Stroud

Mama June is all loved up with her new boyfriend after years of relationship drama and addiction struggles.

The reality TV star, 42, was photographed out on a hike in the woods in Los Angeles with her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, 34. In the snaps, the duo can’t stop holding hands or cuddling as they take in the scenery and get some exercise amid their budding new relationship.

The "Mama June: Road to Redemption" star whose real name is June Shannon, sported a purple pullover hoodie, purple sweatpants and white tennis shoes while he carried their supplies in a gray backpack while donning a camouflage baseball cap, khaki pants and a navy-blue long-sleeved t-shirt.

Her new relationship seems to be in a very good place just months after her ex, Geno Doak, who she dated for quite a long time during her past struggles, was sentenced to 16 months in Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal in August.

TMZ previously reported that Doak was forced to register as an inmate but was not incarcerated, per his deal. Instead, he had to follow strict rules with consequences for failure being that he would be thrown in real lockup. Doak’s drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal, and he was placed on probation for two years after he serves his 16 months.

The charges came after they were arrested at a gas station in 2019 in the middle of a domestic dispute in which police found drug paraphernalia.

Shannon is best known for starring in the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" reality TV series. At one point she weighed 460 pounds, but lost 300 pounds and slimmed down to a size 4 after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

The reality TV show was canceled after four seasons when it was revealed that Shannon’s then-boyfriend Mark McDaniel, served 10 years in prison for molesting her then 8-year-old daughter, Anna, according to the celebrity gossip site. Shannon and Doak appeared in a spinoff series called "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.