Mama June’s boyfriend sentenced to 16 months in Alabama drug case: report

Mama June Shannon’s longtime boyfriend, Geno Doak, has been sentenced in his Alabama drug case, landing 16 months in Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal.

But TMZ reports that while the reality star will be registered as an inmate, he won’t actually be incarcerated. Instead, he will have strict rules to follow, with violations leading to actual jail time.

Doak’s drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal, and he will be placed on probation for two years after he serves his 16 months. Shannon’s beau is also required to complete substance abuse evaluation/treatment.

Doak, 45, and Mama June, 42, were arrested at an Alabama gas station in 2019 after a domestic dispute. The following week, both were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance — listed as crack cocaine — and drug paraphernalia, with Doak picking up an additional domestic violence charge.

As for Mama June, the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star pleaded not guilty in Oct. 2019 and was ultimately sentenced to 100 hours of community service. She also agreed to several provisions to avoid jail time, including remaining sober.

By August 2020, Shannon was celebrating six months of sobriety, shortly after admitting to having previously spent nearly $1 million on drugs for herself and Doak.

"I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000," the TLC star confessed. "So much money was sent to our dope man.

"In this industry, it’s kind of crazy that until you get busted it’s okay, and I think that is the wrong way to be, but it is — it’s true," she added.

Reps for Mama June Shannon did not immediately return our request for comment.