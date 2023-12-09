Mama June asks for prayers as daughter Anna's cancer worsens

June Shannon, also known as Mama June, is giving an update on her daughter's health.

Over the summer, Shannon, whose family gained national attention and a reality show after she and her youngest daughter appeared on "Toddlers and Tiaras," shared that her oldest daughter, Anna Cardwell, is suffering from terminal cancer. Now, in posts shared on social media, she suggests that Cardwell doesn't have much longer to live.

Her first post on the topic was made to Instagram last night. Along with an image with the words "Pray for Us," Shannon wrote, "Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time."

MAMA JUNE REVEALS DAUGHTER IS SUFFERING FROM TERMINAL CANCER

Shortly after that, she posted a video to TikTok explaining the situation in more detail.

After acknowledging that several people had been reaching out for updates on Cardwell, Shannon said, "I just want to let y'all know that some things have changed in our life over the past few weeks that are totally out of our control."

‘HONEY BOO BOO’ STAR MAMA JUNE ADMITS ‘EVERY DAY IS A STRUGGLE’ IN SOCIAL MEDIA RETURN: ‘I MISS MY KIDS’

She continued, "God has all the faith, has all the cards, but Anna is still with us. As we are going through this transition, we are asking still for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family."

She explained that she wouldn't be posting on social media again, seemingly until after her daughter's passing, and said, "When that time does come, we will also as a family come to y'all on social media, because Anna would not have it any freaking other way."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shannon concluded the video by telling her followers that she loved them and asking them, "Please continue to pray for our family."

The caption she wrote for the video read, "This will be my last post til that time comes for us we are asking for continued prayers and thought til I post again we r enjoying the time and making the memories that will last us a lifetime."

In July, Shannon did an interview with Entertainment Tonight along with two of her other daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She's stage 4," Shannon said then. "She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

Thompson said, "It is crazy to think that she will not be here probably in five years, but I'm hoping that she can pull through and fight 10, 20 years."

Cardwell is Shannon's first child, and the two had been estranged for some time after a string of questionable and dangerous behaviors on Shannon's part — she infamously began dating a man that had gone to prison for molesting Cardwell when she was a child, which led to the cancelation of the family's reality show, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," and later Shannon began experimenting heavily with drugs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shannon's second child, Jessica Shannon, stays out of the spotlight, but her youngest daughters, Efird and Thompson, appeared on their mother's latest shows, "Mama June: From Not to Hot" and "Mama June: Family Crisis."