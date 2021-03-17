Mama June reveals she spent almost $1M in final year of addiction

Mama June of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" has opened up about the effects of her addiction.

The reality television star, born June Shannon, has struggled with drug use in the past and was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of drug possession and later that year indicted.

Now, in a new interview with Access Hollywood, Shannon, 41, has revealed that by the end of March 2021, she'll be celebrating 14 months of sobriety and opened up about her struggles with addiction.

"I was around drugs all my life, my brother-in-law had gotten busted several times for selling dope, my sisters have had pill addictions after surgery, so addiction does run in my family," said the star. "When I was 20 years old, I went from nothing and started using meth -- as it was known back in the day, crank."

She added that she abused the drug "on-and-off" until 2015, when her boyfriend inspired her to quit "cold turkey." However, it wasn't long until other drugs crept their way back into Shannon's life.

Just shy of 14 months after giving up drugs, Shannon said she's now "addicted to helping people in recovery."

"I went to rehab with a dollar 75 to my name and I came out with nothing," she recalled. "But I built that up, even during COVID virus."

The addiction not only cost Shannon her relationship with her four children but also left her "mentally and emotionally kind of f----- up."

"[My] bank accounts [were] overdrawn tens of thousands of dollars," she said. "I would say the last year of our addiction, [we spent] probably a good $900 thousand."

As far as her relationships with her daughters, Shannon called them "a work in progress."

The reality star famously embarked on a weight loss journey in the past as well, which also cost her a pretty penny.

Her journey, including surgery, cost her about $70,000 in all she said, adding that she lost "about 300 pounds."