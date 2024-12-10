Malibu wildfire surrounds Dick Van Dyke's home; 98-year-old star 'safely evacuated'

Dick Van Dyke has made it out of harm's way.

The legendary 98-year-old actor's home is one of many at risk as wildfires in Malibu, California, continue to spread. Van Dyke shared an update with concerned fans on his Facebook account, letting them know he and his wife, Arlene Silver, have "safely evacuated."

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote. "We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to send prayers and well wishes to the "Mary Poppins" star.

"Prayers lifted for you and your family and friends. Prayers for emergency responders as well!" one fan wrote in the comments section.

"My thoughts are with you and all those impacted. Glad you all are safe, hoping BoBo will be rescued," a second fan wrote.

A third added, "So glad you are all safe. Praying for you."

He later posted a video of his cat Bobo, writing, "I hope Bobo is okay."

Just a few days ago, the actor's home was featured in a music video for Coldplay's new song, "All My Love," which celebrated the actor's decades-long career in Hollywood. The video included moments of Van Dyke with his family, moments of reflection and footage of his many awards and accolades.

In the video, the actor, who turns 99 Friday, reflects on his life, saying he is "not afraid" of death.

"I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now. But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it," Van Dyke said in the video. "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be all right."

According to Fox 11, the Franklin Fire began around 10:50 p.m. Monday north of Pepperdine University and has grown to over 2,800 acres.

According to the outlet, a sheriff said during a press conference Tuesday that over 18,000 people and 8,100 buildings have been affected, with 2,000 of those buildings under evacuation orders. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation by LA County Fire and Sheriff's arson teams.

Aside from Van Dyke, other celebrities living in the area have evacuated, including actress Mira Sorvino and singer Cher.

Representatives for Cher told The New York Times she and her pets are staying in a hotel.

"All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe," Sorvino shared on X, formerly Twitter. "We evacuated in the middle of the night, kids and pets all accounted for! Scary times!!"

