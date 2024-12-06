Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Dick Van Dyke says he's 'not afraid' of death in emotional video, dances barefoot days before turning 99

The 'Mary Poppins' actor, 98, stars in a new music video for the Coldplay song 'All My Love' alongside Chris Martin

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
These days, Dick Van Dyke is quite content with the life he's led. 

The "Mary Poppins" actor, who is gearing up to turn 99 years old on Dec. 13, opened up about his life while appearing in a new music video for Coldplay's song "All My Love." The song wasn't initially written about Van Dyke, but the music video turned it into a look back on his incredible career. 

Filmed at the legendary actor's Malibu, California, home, the video features footage of Van Dyke's many accolades and awards, sweet clips of him and his extended family, and emotional moments of reflection. 

DICK VAN DYKE, 98, 'CAN'T FIGURE OUT' SECRET TO LONGEVITY, BUT SAYS ONE THING IS KEY

Dick Van Dyke

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke admitted he's "not afraid" of death days before his 99th birthday.  (Atlantic Music Group)

"I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why, it doesn’t concern me, I’m not afraid of it," Van Dyke said in the video. "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be alright."

"I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway," he added. "When you think how lucky I am — I got to do what I do, play and act silly."

Rose Marie grabbing on to Dick Van Dyke as everyone looks stunned

Cast of "The Dick Van Dyke Show," circa 1965. Van Dyke said he's lucky he got to "do what I do, play and act silly." (Getty Images)

Dick Van Dyke and Chris Martin

Van Dyke stars in a new music video for the Coldplay song "All My Love" alongside Chris Martin. (Atlantic Music Group)

At one point in the video, the Golden Globe-winning actor proves he's still got those signature dance moves. He embraces his younger self by dancing barefoot, recreating similar moves from his time starring in "Mary Poppins," "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and more. 

Dick Van Dyke

The Emmy Award-winning actor showed off his dance moves, similar to those shown in various projects such as "Mary Poppins," "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." (Atlantic Music Group)

During another moment in the video, Van Dyke tells Martin that his favorite lyrics in "All My Love" — which is featured on Coldplay’s tenth studio album, "Moon Music" — are "Until I die, let me hold you if you cry."

"So beautiful," Van Dyke says. 

The 98-year-old was accompanied by his wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver, and much of his extended family, including his children and grandchildren. 

Arlene Silver in a navy cut-out dress smiles with husband Dick Van Dyke in a classic black tuxedo

Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver have been married for 12 years. (Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Dick Van Dyke

Van Dyke was joined by his extended family in the music video. (Atlantic Music Group)

The tear-jerking video prompted a positive response from fans on social media. 

"This made me cry with joy. I wish the world had a billion more like him," one fan commented on the YouTube video. 

"In a world plagued with confusion and uncertainty and war, and just plain craziness," another wrote. "These few minutes are a reminder of love, family, friendship, and music and dancing. A reminder that however old we become, we all begin the same way. I know I'll come back to watch this, again and again."

Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews in a scene from "Mary Poppins"

Van Dyke and Julie Andrews in a scene from "Mary Poppins." (Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

In September, Van Dyke opened up about how he'd like to be remembered following his Creative Arts Emmy win. 

"For laughter," he said while holding his trophy for outstanding variety special for "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic," per People magazine. "I hope for making people laugh for 75 years."

The "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" actor reflected on his career for a moment after accepting his award, and said, "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."

"I'm looking for work, if anybody has," he joked. 

Dick Van Dyke at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2024.

Van Dyke said he wants to be remembered "for laughter. I hope for making people laugh for 75 years." (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

