Dick Van Dyke says he's 'not afraid' of death in emotional video, dances barefoot days before turning 99

These days, Dick Van Dyke is quite content with the life he's led.

The "Mary Poppins" actor, who is gearing up to turn 99 years old on Dec. 13, opened up about his life while appearing in a new music video for Coldplay's song "All My Love." The song wasn't initially written about Van Dyke, but the music video turned it into a look back on his incredible career.

Filmed at the legendary actor's Malibu, California, home, the video features footage of Van Dyke's many accolades and awards, sweet clips of him and his extended family, and emotional moments of reflection.

"I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why, it doesn’t concern me, I’m not afraid of it," Van Dyke said in the video. "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be alright."

"I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway," he added. "When you think how lucky I am — I got to do what I do, play and act silly."

At one point in the video, the Golden Globe-winning actor proves he's still got those signature dance moves. He embraces his younger self by dancing barefoot, recreating similar moves from his time starring in "Mary Poppins," "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and more.

During another moment in the video, Van Dyke tells Martin that his favorite lyrics in "All My Love" — which is featured on Coldplay’s tenth studio album, "Moon Music" — are "Until I die, let me hold you if you cry."

"So beautiful," Van Dyke says.

The 98-year-old was accompanied by his wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver, and much of his extended family, including his children and grandchildren.

The tear-jerking video prompted a positive response from fans on social media.

"This made me cry with joy. I wish the world had a billion more like him," one fan commented on the YouTube video.

"In a world plagued with confusion and uncertainty and war, and just plain craziness," another wrote. "These few minutes are a reminder of love, family, friendship, and music and dancing. A reminder that however old we become, we all begin the same way. I know I'll come back to watch this, again and again."

In September, Van Dyke opened up about how he'd like to be remembered following his Creative Arts Emmy win.

"For laughter," he said while holding his trophy for outstanding variety special for "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic," per People magazine . "I hope for making people laugh for 75 years."

The "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" actor reflected on his career for a moment after accepting his award, and said, "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."

"I'm looking for work, if anybody has," he joked.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.