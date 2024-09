As he inches closer to centenarian status, Dick Van Dyke continued his legacy of choosing happiness and leading with a smile.

Van Dyke indulged queries about his future following his Creative Arts Emmy win on Saturday, and when asked how he'd like to be remembered, the iconic actor had an easy answer.

"For laughter," the "Mary Poppins" star said while holding his trophy for outstanding variety special for his "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic," per People magazine. "I hope for making people laugh for 75 years."

Van Dyke's win on Saturday earned him a tie as the oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy alongside the late comedic legend, Norman Lear. His wife, Arlene Silver, shared a clip of the standing ovation Van Dyke received upon winning the award.

With more than seven decades of success in the entertainment industry, Van Dyke still has no plans for slowing down, either.

The "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" actor reflected on his career for a moment after accepting his award, and said, "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."

He paused briefly before showing off his notably spry comedic timing. "I'm looking for work if anybody has," he said.

When it came to any advice he'd offer younger actors in the industry, the answers were simple.

"You have to stick with it," he said. "You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions ... but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."

His wife, Arlene Silver, who is 46 years his junior and worked as a producer on the special, accompanied him on stage to receive the award.

"The young lady who got this award, you may think of the word nepotism and I would understand it, but this lady got the job all by herself as producer of the Dick Van Dyke special because she knows me inside and out, and knows how I work, and don't take no sass from anybody," Van Dyke said

