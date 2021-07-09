Madonna calls Britney Spears' conservatorship 'a violation of human rights'

Madonna is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to speak out in support of Spears. She showed a throwback photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the singer's name on it.

"Give this woman her life back," Madonna demanded in writing over the photo. "Slavery was abolished so long ago!"

"Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," her statement continues. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

BRITNEY SPEARS' SISTER SHARES HOLIDAY PHOTOS AS IT’S REPORTED SHE’S ONLY FAMILY MEMBER NOT ON STAR’S PAYROLL

In the early 2000s, Madonna and Spears teamed up together on the song "Me Against the Music." The two also put on quite the memorable show at the 2003 MTV Awards with Christina Aguilera.

Madonna is now added to a long list of celebrities who have spoken out in support of Spears and demanded she be freed from her conservatorship, a desire the pop star expressed publicly for the first time in a court address on June 23.

Days ago, Elon Musk joined the chorus of famous people calling for an end to the "Toxic" singer's conservatorship, simply writing, "Free Britney" on Twitter.

BRITNEY SPEARS TELLS 'HATERS' TO KISS HER 'A--' AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA DEBATES MISSING NECK TATTOO: 'I EDITED' IT

Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Jesse Tyler Furguson and more have all taken to social media to show their support as the hitmaker seeks other avenues to gain her freedom.

The latest developments in Spears' conservatorship battle consist of Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person, requesting that the Spears estate pay for security following death threats she’s allegedly received amid the growing media coverage. Montgomery's recent filing also led to Spears' father Jamie Spears, the conservator of her estate, to speak up about threats he's also received for years.

Jamie, however, disagreed and objected to Montgomery's request for 24/7 live security services, estimated at over $50,000 per month.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, earlier this week filed court documents to resign as her counsel after 13 years. The singer's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned on Monday after Spears expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus.

Fox News' Julius Young and Nate Day contributed to this report.