Britney Spears' sister shares holiday photos as it’s reported she’s only family member not on star’s payroll

Jamie Lynne Spears gave her fans a peek into her holiday weekend after it was reported that she hasn't been cashing in on her sister Britney Spears' career.

On July 4, the singer, 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her daughters enjoying the summer holiday weekend.

"HAPPY 4th," she wrote in the caption, alongside red, white and blue heart emojis.

In the photos, Spears wore an oversized denim shirt over a red, white and blue tie-dyed dress as she stood with her two daughters: Maddie Briann, 13, and Ivey Joan, 3.

The patriotic post came amid Spears family drama that intensified late last month when Jamie Lynn's older sister Britney Spears testified in court regarding her conservatorship.

The "Toxic" singer, 39, said in court at the time that the conservatorship, which has had a grip on her since 2008, is "abusive" and has left her "traumatized."

She also spoke about her family and said she'd like to "sue" them, though did not specify which members directly. She mentioned her father, Jamie, and mother, Lynne, multiple times, but made no direct mention of Jamie Lynn or her brother, Bryan.

A recent New Yorker article indicated that Jamie Lynn is the only member of the family that is not on Britney's payroll amid her conservatorship.

The article stated that Jamie, Lynne, and Bryan "have all spent years on Spears’s payroll."

Furthermore, a recent report from the New York Times looked into how much Jamie, 69, earned from the conservatorship, which reportedly came out to a cool $16,000 per year. The story made no mention of Lynne, Bryan or Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn, also a singer, spoke out after her sister's testimony and declared publicly that she supports her.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said on Instagram in reference to the #FreeBritney movement online.

It was revealed in Aug. 2020 that Jamie Lynn was serving as the trustee.